A TikToker transformed his dad into the food critic in Pixar’s ‘Ratatouille’ — and the resemblance is uncanny

TikToker Joe Mele transformed his dad into Anton Ego, the food critic from Pixar's "Ratatouille."

Mele’s dad, Frank, donned a black blazer and scarf, black eye shadow, a pair of glasses, and hair gel to become the spitting image of Ego.

Mele told Buzzfeed that it was Frank who came up with the idea of the makeup, hair gel, and outfit.

He said: “Someone sent me a picture of the food critic from Ratatouille and I printed out the picture and showed my parents and they were like, oh my goodness, it looks like him exactly.”

A TikToker‘s dad became the spitting image of Anton Ego, the food critic from Pixar’s “Ratatouille.”

Joe Mele made a TikTok that transformed his dad into Ego himself.

Mele and his dad, Frank, have been creating TikTok videos for a while, but it wasn’t until one fan pointed out the resemblance between Ego and Frank that Mele realized how similar they looked.

“Someone sent me a picture of the food critic from Ratatouille and I printed out the picture and showed my parents and they were like, oh my goodness, it looks like him exactly,” Mele told BuzzFeed.

“He actually came up with the idea of the eye makeup and gelling his hair and the outfit,” Mele said. “My content has always been comedy but I’ve been really focusing on inside things with your family and bonding… and making people laugh during a scary time like this.”

Joe and Frank Mele together transform the latter first by putting a together a black outfit complete with scarf, then slicking Frank’s hair back, adding eye shadow, and then adding in the final touch – a pair of glasses.

Watch the video below:

