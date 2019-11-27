Watch the video featuring Osama bin Laden that TikTok says it suspended a teen over after her other video criticizing China went viral

By
Paige Leskin, Alexandra Ma, Business Insider US
-
Feroza Aziz's videos protesting the Chinese government over its treatment of Uighur Muslims went viral. Then she got notified that her account was suspended.

Feroza Aziz's videos protesting the Chinese government over its treatment of Uighur Muslims went viral. Then she got notified that her account was suspended.
Feroza Aziz/TikTok

  • A teen on TikTok is going viral for a series of videos showing her give a makeup tutorial while criticizing the Chinese government’s treatment of its Muslim population.
  • Her account was suspended shortly after her videos went viral, leading many to suspect TikTok took action against her due to her anti-China and politically critical rhetoric.
  • TikTok told Business Insider that the account was actually suspended because of another video of hers that featured Osama bin Laden.
  • The teen, Feroza Aziz, has provided Business Insider with the video TikTok says it suspended her for, which includes an image of bin Laden. Watch the video below.
