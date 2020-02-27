Popular ‘metabolism drops’ have been recalled after teens used them in a viral weight loss challenge on TikTok

source Priscila Zambotto/Getty Images

“Metabolism drops,” a popular wellness product advertised to adults to “enhance natural metabolism,” have been recalled after they were used in a viral weight loss challenge by teens on the social media app TikTok.

The liquid supplement contains caffeine, taurine and raspberry ketones. Evidence is mixed on whether they work, but proven side effects including cramping and other digestive issues.

Experts say that diet products disguised as wellness can contribute to pressure to lose weight, and young people are particularly vulnerable.

A popular wellness product promising to boost metabolism in adults has been recalled after becoming the star of the latest viral challenge on the social media app TikTok. Teens and young adults on the app have posted videos of themselves taking “Metabolism Drops,” with tags like “weight loss challenge” and “let’s get skinny.”

The company that makes the metabolism drops, Rae Wellness, voluntarily made the liquid supplement unavailable online and in Target stores after it became aware of the rise in under-aged users, according to a statement on the company’s website.

Rae Wellness said that the product is safe and effective to use as directed, and that the concerns were with rising popularity among younger users, and people consuming excessive amounts of the supplement.

“There are no safety concerns with any of our products whatsoever. We took this action simply because we feel it’s the right thing to do as a company,” the statement reads.

The active ingredients in the drops are caffeine, taurine, and raspberry ketones, are advertised to “enhance natural metabolism” in women, and are designed only for women 18 and older, according to the site.

There’s evidence these ingredients may speed up metabolism, but could have nasty side effects like diarrhea, cramping, and nausea

The ingredients in Metabolism Drops are fairly common in many types of supplements, and the evidence behind their effectiveness is mixed. And they can come with unpleasant symptoms like digestive issues, jitters, and dehydration. In rare cases, too much of them can present a serious health risk.

Caffeine, a common ingredient in supplements from pre-workout mixes to weight loss pills, shakes, and powders, can actually boost metabolism, at least in the short term, according to evidence. But you can just as easily get caffeine in the form of regular coffee or tea. However, using caffeine regularly in any form will cause you to build up a tolerance, making it less effective.

However, caffeine can also can be dehydrating and cause side effects like anxiety, indigestion, rapid heart rate, and insomnia. And in highly concentrated doses, caffeine can be fatal.

Taurine, a type of amino acid commonly found in energy drinks, is an important nutrient for health. While there’s some evidence it may boost athletic performance, and potentially fat burning during exercise, it’s not clear if it increases metabolism without a workout. It is, however, generally considered be safe, although high amounts of it (like other amino acids) could be concerning for people with kidney problems. Natural sources of taurine are meat, fish, and dairy.

Raspberry ketones, sometimes known as exogenous ketones, are supplements designed to help boost your fat-burning by putting your body in a state of ketosis. Typically, that state is achieved by cutting back on carbohydrates, as in a ketogenic diet.

Research has found that not only are exogenous ketones ineffective, but they also caused side effects like nausea and stomach pain in human volunteers. Experts generally recommend avoiding them, Insider previously reported.

Supplements aren’t FDA approved, and can be risky

Next to the active ingredients list for Metabolism Drops is an asterisk pointing to the fine print behind the supplement’s claims: “These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.”

This is a common sight on many wellness or weight loss products because the FDA doesn’t regulate dietary supplements, or review them for either safety or effectiveness.

As a result, the FDA website advises consumers to consult a medical professional and do some research before using any nutritional supplements, and be wary of claims that seem too good to be true.

Products branded for wellness are often just fueling diet culture, experts say

The drops don’t specifically mention weight loss, instead focusing on metabolism. TikTok fans took that to mean the product works to suppress appetite and speed weight loss, and that’s what they used it for.

Often products and services advertised for wellness are actually an insidious part of diet culture and pressure to lose weight, Christy Harrison, registered dietitian and author of “Anti-Diet: Reclaim Your Time, Money, Well-Being, and Happiness Through Intuitive Eating,” previously told Insider.

TikTok has been a hotbed of other diet culture trends, including a dangerous glorification of eating disorders and associated behavior, as Buzzfeed reporter Cameron Wilson discovered.

Teenagers, particularly girls, may be particularly at risk to the dangers of diet culture and the products and marketing schemes cashing in on their desire to lose weight – 45% of teen girls have trying dieting, including detox or weight loss products, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Experts recommend teens eat a balanced diet; get exercise, particularly resistance training like weight lifting; sleep enough; and manage stress.

