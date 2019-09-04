TikTok will donate US$2 to ocean conservation for every video uploaded with the hashtag #SaveOurOceans

A specially-created ocean effect has been added to TikTok for a limited time. TikTok/Miss Fuji sg

Popular video app TikTok is calling its digitally savvy users to help do their bit for ocean conservation by posting videos that will help raise awareness for the cause.

In an announcement on Wednesday (September 4), TikTok said it will be donating US$2 (S$2.80) to Conservation International, an American non-profit environmental organisation, for every video uploaded to its platform with the hashtag #SaveOurOceans.

Users can also apply a specially-created ocean effect on their videos from August 26 to September 9.

The donations, capped at US$100,000, will go toward saving 3,000 square kilometers of ocean as part of a global campaign across countries such as the US, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, India, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia and more.

According to Pew Charitable Trusts, up to 13 million metric tons of plastic ends up in the ocean each year. In 2017, the UN said plastic waste kills up to 1 million sea birds, 100,000 sea mammals, marine turtles and countless fish every year.

“By 2050, there will be more plastic than fish in the world’s oceans. TikTok offers an imaginative platform that has the power to both educate and inspire users to take action,” Conservation International’s chief marketing officer, Anastasia Khoo, said.

