A girl on TikTok sent a photo of Harry Styles’ racy album artwork to a guy asking for nudes, and it worked

- A TikTok user had an inventive way of fooling a guy who asked for nudes: She sent him a photo of Harry Styles’ butt.
- Styles has some racy artwork for his album “Fine Line.” In one photo he is completely naked and lying against a yellow background with his legs seductively crossed.
- The TikToker, Shannon O’Brien, showed how to get away with the trick in the video. She took a picture of the poster, zooming in on Styles’ behind to give the illusion of anonymity.
- She then sent the photo to a man called Miguel on Snapchat.
- “LADIES if he asks for pics send him something special!” she wrote in the caption. Styles’ single “Watermelon Sugar” played in the background.
- Miguel clearly fell for the trick and messaged her back saying, “Teasing ass mf [motherf—–]” as the two girls in the video laugh at their ingenuity.
