Tim Hortons is testing Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches, after sister-chain Burger King pledges to take meat-substitute rival Impossible Foods across America

caption A Beyond Meat Breakfast Sandwich and Beyond Meat Vegan Sandwich. source Beyond Meat

Tim Hortons is testing Beyond Meat breakfast options, as vegan meat substitutes sweep the industry.

On Wednesday, Tim Hortons announced that some stores in Canada will test three new breakfast menu items made with the Beyond Meat Breakfast Sausage.

They are a Beyond Meat Breakfast Sandwich, a Beyond Meat Farmers Breakfast Wrap, and a Beyond Meat Vegan Sandwich.

Tim Hortons will begin testing in the new menu items on Wednesday, with plans to roll the menu items out nationally across Canada by the end of summer 2019 if they preform well.

The Beyond Meat Breakfast Sandwich features the vegan plant-based patty with eggs and cheese, while the Vegan Sandwich swaps eggs and cheese for simply the vegan patty with tomatoes and lettuce.

The Beyond Meat Farmers Breakfast Wrap contains the plant-based patty, eggs, cheese, and hash browns.

“Canadians are looking to incorporate plant-based options into their diets and we’re thrilled to partner with Beyond Meat to test three Beyond Meat Breakfast Sandwiches – including an entirely vegan offering if the market test confirms the potential we see for the platform,” Alex Macedo, Tim Hortons’ president, said in a statement.

“With roughly 4,000 locations in Canada, we’re looking forward to being able to offer Canadians from coast-to-coast a truly accessible meat alternative that they can feel good about,” Macedo continued.

Beyond Meat vs. Impossible Foods

caption Impossible Burger. source Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider

Burger King – which, like Tim Hortons is owned by parent company Restaurant Brands International – announced plans in late April to roll out the Impossible Whopper across the US by the end of 2019. The Impossible Whopper is made in partnership with Beyond Meat rival Impossible Foods.

“There’s momentum for very large operators to fulfill this meat-eater demand,” David Lee, Impossible Foods’ chief financial officer, recently told Business Insider.

“We believe that meat-eaters will reward companies that have a better product,” Lee said. “We’re betting on the meat eater to be able to discern what’s craveable and makes them feel better about their choice.”

Beyond Meat’s CEO Ethan Brown has similarly insisted that the company is more focused on quality and scale than competition.

“More so than worrying about competition, I worry about how we make the products that we currently have on the shelf obsolete by improving them,” Brown said in early May.

Beyond Meat shares skyrocketed when the company went public in early May, with shares soaring 163% on its first day of trading. As of Wednesday morning, the meat-substitute company has a market cap of $4.5 billion.