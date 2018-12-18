These $300 Timberlands were designed to handle harsh Alaskan winters — here’s why they get my vote for the best cold-weather boot

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Timberland

I own dozens of winter-ready boots from a variety of brands, but the Timberland Super Boot is always my go-to choice for cold weather and snow.

The brand just released a Winter Extreme Collection, featuring a shearling-lined pair and true-to-original Gore-Tex lined pair.

The Timberland Winter Extreme Super Boots are super warm, 100% waterproof, and well worth the $300 price tag – and that’s coming from someone who has purchased three different pairs prior to reviewing this release.

I got my first pair of Timberland boots when I was in kindergarten. The year was 1998 and I was only five years old, but I can vividly remember those classic Wheat six-inch boots being my favorite shoes at the time. Over the years, I’ve worn a handful of other Timberlands – and I’d probably still have a majority of them today, had I not outgrown them.

Twenty years later, my feet have since stopped growing, so I don’t have to replace my shoes nearly as often. When I shop for boots now, I look for build quality that can last a lifetime – and Timberland is still, without a question, my number one choice.

Out of the 10 different pairs of Timberlands I currently own, the Super Boot is by far my favorite silhouette because of its longevity in both quality and style. I own three pairs of the Super Boots, but the brand just released two new “extreme” pairs in time for winter, which have quickly become my go-to for seriously cold weather.

caption The Winter Extreme Shearling Super Boot (left) and the Winter Extreme GORE-TEX Super Boot (right). source Timberland

Originally released in 1979, the Timberland Super Boots were designed for Alaskan frontiersmen and hunters in need of footwear that was durable, waterproof, and warm for extended periods of time. Often referred to as the Iditarod boot for its popularity among Alaskan dog sled racers or the 40 Below boot for being said to withstand -40° Fahrenheit temperatures, they have a strong reputation for cold-weather wear.

The new Winter Extreme Shearling Super Boots feature an eight-inch height, a black Nubuck upper, 400 grams of PrimaLoft for insulation, authentic shearling interior linings, and durable Vibram outsoles.

Also coming in an 8-inch height, the Winter Extreme Gore-Tex Super Boots feature a full-grain brown leather upper, Gore-Tex membranes, 400 grams of PrimaLoft for insulation, and Vibram outsoles. Despite having a tan and black midsole in the lifestyle images, the boots actually come with an all-black midsole like photographed here. Timberland decided to make this change late in production in order to make it identical to the 1979 original and the mid-90s re-release.

Timberland sent me a pair of the Winter Extreme Shearling Super Boots, but to be completely honest, I would’ve bought them with my own money had they not. Having already owned the traditional Super Boots in three different colors, I figured that the shearling-lined version would be a worthwhile addition to my collection – and I was completely right.

It just so happened that I was already wearing my Super Boots in “Hazel Highway” leather from 2016 when the new pair arrived in the mail, so I was able to get a feel for how much of a difference the shearling makes. While the regular pairs have been my go-to boots for cold weather and snow, the new shearling-lined pair is a lot better in terms of comfort and warmth. The shearling is super soft and packs that coziness you’d want out of slipper into a rugged winter boot.

caption My “Hazel Highway” Super Boots (pictured above) were my go-to’s for snow and cold, but the new shearling-lined pair exceeded my expectations in warmth and comfort. source Amir Ismael/Business Insider

Although I’ve never been to Alaska or stepped foot outside in sub-zero temperatures, I’ve worn my non-shearling-lined Super Boots countless times during harsh New York and New Jersey winters. Even with normal socks, I’ve been able to comfortably stand outside in them without frozen toes. So as you can imagine, the shearling-lined pair is just that much warmer.

The boots are on the heavy side, but it’s something you should expect considering its eight-inch height, thick Nubuck upper, shearling lining, and sturdy Vibram sole. If you’re looking for a lighter weight yet extremely durable Timberland boot, I recommend the 1978 Waterproof Hiker, which became my second favorite silhouette from the brand after reviewing it last year.

Another thing that I really like about this year’s Super Boot release is that they’re more readily available. On two separate occasions in the past, I was able to secure releases just minutes before they sold out completely. Being limited to 1,973 pairs (the number they released for Timberland‘s year of establishment), the third pair was so hard to get that I resorted to eBay. This time around, both pairs are available in all sizes on Timberland at the time of publishing this post four days after the release.

Both the Winter Extreme Shearling Super Boots and the Winter Extreme Gore-Tex Super Boots are priced at $300. As someone who’s paid that on three separate occasions before receiving the shearling pair for review, I can say that they’re well worth the money. I’ve tried a handful of boots that are similarly priced or higher that don’t match up to the Timberland Super Boots.

Whether you’re going for the true-to-original Gore-Tex-lined version or the new ultra-warm shearling pair, the Timberland Super Boot Collection can handle anything that might come your way this winter. If you’re looking for winter boots that will last a lifetime, you’ve just found them.