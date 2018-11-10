Jimmy Butler traded to the Philadelphia 76ers

source Zhong Zhi/Getty

The Minnesota Timberwolves have traded Jimmy Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN.

Robert Covington and Dario Saric are part of the package the Wolves will receive in return.

The 76ers were not on Butler’s initial list of teams he wanted to land with, but they were one of several other teams that were said to be interested in the 4-time All-Star.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have traded Jimmy Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN.

The Timberwolves will receive Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless, and a future second-round draft pick. The 76ers will also receive center Justin Patton.

According to Wojnarowski and Lowe, Butler is expected to sign a long-term contract with the 76ers after the season. Butler has a $19.8 million option for next season, but most expected him to opt-out whether Minnesota traded him or not.

Read more: The 24 highest-paid players in the NBA for the 2018-19 season

The trade gives the 76ers their version of a “Big 3” with Butler joining Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid and instantly gets them closer to challenging the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference.

The 76ers were not on Jimmy Butler’s reported list of teams he wanted to be involved in a trade. However, Wojnarowski reported earlier that Philadelphia was one of several other teams that were interested in acquiring the third-team All-NBA player and 4-time All-Star.

The 76ers got off to a slow start to the season, losing three of their first five games. They had played better of late, winning six of eight since.