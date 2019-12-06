Time Magazine named Weiwuying as one of World’s Greatest Places 2019

KAOHSIUNG, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 6 December 2019 – Kaohsiung’s soft power is once again on the international stage! The latest issue of the well-known American Time Magazine named Kaohsiung’s well-known National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying) as one of World’s Greatest Places 2019. Taiwan’s Pride, Weiwuying, became the first Taiwan attraction to appear on Time magazine’s list.













National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying) has become an important platform connecting Taiwan and international culture. It uses cultural soft power to speak for Taiwan. It has successfully attracted many foreign tourists and international performers. In order to continue enriching cultural elements, Kaohsiung will establish a unique Marine Culture and Pop Music Center in 2020. It is located at the junction of Love River and Kaohsiung Port, leading the city’s style and future trend. It will help Kaohsiung to become an Asia-Pacific pop music creation and performance center and an international oceanic culture exchange platform.





Recently, Kaohsiung has been using the influence of Internet celebrities to promote tourism. Among them, Korean model Junghwan & Dani has been invited to visit National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying). The center left a deep impression on her. She expected to revisit Kaohsiung for the future marine culture and pop music center next year.













In addition, Thailand’s Kaykai Salaider tasted the world famous traditional snacks of Liuho Tourist Night Market and Chishan’s old Street gourmet, Cultural and Creative Stationery Store and Spicy Hot Pot. Malaysian influencer Cody arranged the travel itinerary to romantic Rainbow Arch, night tour at Love River, Dream Mall and Ferris Wheels, Glory Pier, and watched the sunset at the British Consulate at Takow.





Hong Kong influencer Mira focused on having fun while being beautiful, with the theme of beautiful medical tourism while touring in Kaohsiung. The best thing was that the aesthetic medicine of Edah Group can arrange health checkups or aesthetic medicine tourism in advance. There were large outlets and amusement parks near the hospital. People can also go shopping after having aesthetic medicine services. Japanese internet celebrity Reiko and her mother came to Kaohsiung to enjoy the Kaohsiung-inspired Activity. They visited Kaohsiung’s Veteran’s Villages to feel Taiwan’s unique veteran village culture, and also went to Lianchihtan (Lotus Pond) and Taroko Park.





These internet celebrities like these amazing and satisfying journeys very much. Everyone agreed to come to Kaohsiung again to experience different sightseeing pleasures.





Youtube：https://youtu.be/o-nISVNR4dM

