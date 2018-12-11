Jamal Khashoggi and other murdered or oppressed journalists named TIME magazine’s 2018 Person of the Year

source TIME

TIME Magazine revealed Jamal Khashoggi and other murdered and oppressed journalists as its 2018 Person of the Year.

The title is given to a person or group of people who “most influenced the news and the world – for better or for worse” over the last year.

Finalists included Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Christine Blasey Ford, and Meghan Markle.

The group was named “The Guardians and the War on Truth,” and included Maria Ressa, the founder of a Philippines news site under attack by the country’s government; two Reuters journalists who were jailed while reporting on Myanmar’s Rohingya crisis; and the staff of the Capital Gazette, which saw a mass shooting in their newsroom this July.

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist who wrote critical columns for his country for The Washington Post, died at the hands of Saudi agents at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in October. The country’s crown prince is widely suspected to have orchestrated it.

His win marked the first time the magazine named someone who was no longer alive Person of the Year in the award’s 91-year history.

“This is the first time we’ve chosen someone no longer alive as Person of the Year, but it’s also very rare that a person’s influence grows so immensely in death.” TIME Editor-in-Chief @efelsenthal talks Jamal Khashoggi’s 2018 Person of the Year cover pic.twitter.com/KTbgsK0AFt — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 11, 2018

NBC’s “Today” show revealed the winners on Tuesday morning.

The title is traditionally awarded to the person or a group of people who “most influenced the news and the world – for better or for worse – during the past year,” according to the magazine.

This year’s shortlist included political figures such as President Donald Trump, special counsel Robert Mueller, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Trump and Mueller were the second and third picks this year.

Finalists also included Christine Blasey Ford, the professor who accused then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of trying to rape her in high school and Meghan Markle, who married into the British royal family in May.

The shortlist also included the families separated at the US-Mexico border and March for Our Lives activists.

A group of women dubbed the “Silence Breakers” won last year’s Person of the Year for shaping the conversation around sexual assault.

Trump won in 2016, with the magazine calling him the “president of the divided states of America.”