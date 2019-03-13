5 time-saving services that take care of everyday tasks so you can get some hours back in your day

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Time is one of our most valuable resources – and some tasks just take up too much of it.

Luckily, if you’re looking to save some time, there are plenty of services that you can count on to help you out with everyday tasks, from picking up groceries to waiting in a long line – for a fee.

Outsourcing your tasks may seem silly, but it’s a worthwhile splurge. If you’re considering the investment, platforms like TaskRabbit, Thumbtack, Handy, Amazon Home Services, and Instacart can help you out.

Don’t waste my time. Time is of the essence. Time is ticking.

The narrative around time cautions us to take advantage of it while we have it. And it makes sense; time is one of our most valuable resources and we can’t get it back once it’s gone. Sometimes it feels like there’s not enough time in a day to complete every task on your agenda, and there just might never be. If you ever find yourself in this debacle, you might want to look into outsourcing some of your simple, everyday tasks.

These days you can find services to help you with all sorts of tasks – everything from picking up your groceries to building furniture for you. It might seem silly at first – why would I pay someone to pick up my groceries if I am perfectly able to do it myself? The answer is, to save time. Business Insider spoke with two financial experts who both agreed that spending on time-saving services is worth the splurge. Being able to outsource little tasks is probably the closest thing you can get to actually getting some hours in your day back, and therefore, is a worthwhile investment.

From meal delivery services to on-demand handymen, here are five great services that can help you complete your everyday tasks in less time:

Instacart

What it is: A same-day grocery delivery service.

How much it costs: $3.99 – $14.99 per delivery (price varies by store and delivery time)

How it works: Make an account on Instacart (don’t worry, it’s free) and browse the grocery stores in your area. They have a pretty good selection of stores, including more local specialty stores, as well as wholesale stores like Costco. In New York, Whole Foods is one of the more popular options.

Pick a store, and then shop for your groceries as you would shop for anything else online – simply add whatever groceries you want to your cart. Instacart also shows you all the promotions and deals going on at your local grocery store, so while the delivery fee for some stores might seem expensive, it ultimately could save you money with easy-to-find deals you might not have noticed walking down the store aisles.

When you’re done shopping, check out and choose a delivery window – this is when your food will be delivered right to your door. Delivery prices vary by store, but you can often snag free delivery deals. If you have other tasks to complete at home, this is a great way to save some time and get all the food you need.

Handy

What it is: An on-demand handyman and cleaning service.

How much it costs: Price varies based on task, zip code, and service date.

How it works: Pick the service you’d like, then the date and time when you’d like it done. Handy offers a wide range of services including home cleaning, home painting, furniture assembly, and housekeeping, among others. Handy recommends the amount of time you’ll need to get different tasks done (for example, a cleaner will likely need more time to fully clean a large home than a small apartment). After filling out all of the information, Handy will send you a price quote. You can then book instantly – Handy appointments can be scheduled as early as one day in advance.

From there, you can easily use the Handy app to pay, reschedule your appointment, and communicate with your Handy professional. All Handy professionals are vetted, not only to ensure they have experience in their given field, but also to make sure they have a clean background. Additionally, you can see reviews of your Handy worker on the app, including how many jobs they’ve completed and their rating out of five stars. If you like shopping at Wayfair, you may be familiar with Handy – the two brands have a partnership to make furniture shopping and assembly easy.

TaskRabbit

What it is: A service that deals with just about any task you need done.

How much it costs: Price varies based on task, zip code, and service date.

How it works: TaskRabbit was one of the first time-saving services I’d ever encountered, and it’s likely because of the breadth of the services they offer. You’ll find the classic handyman and home cleaning services available, but TaskRabbit can also help you with a lot of niche tasks, too. Through TaskRabbit, you can pay someone to organize your closet, do research for you, help you move, build your IKEA furniture, bartend at your party, or even wait in a line for you. Once you choose the task you’re interested in, you’ll see a list of all of the qualified professionals aka “Taskers” in your area and how much they charge. TaskRabbit uses independent contractors who all set their own hourly rates – you can filter Taskers by their rates, number of positive reviews, and tasks completed to find the right person for the job.

Once you find the right Tasker for the job, schedule your appointment either online or on the app. You can usually find available appointments for the day of, or you can book further out – it really depends on the schedule of your Tasker. The day-of booking is particularly convenient in the case that you think you can do something yourself, but then realize you don’t have the right tools or enough time.

Amazon Home Services

What it is: A selection of home services offered on Amazon.

How much it costs: Price varies based on service, zip code, and other factors.

How it works: Just when you thought the list of Amazon’s products and services couldn’t get any bigger, you can now count on the e-commerce behemoth to help you out with housekeeping services, furniture assembly, technology installation, and home maintenance.

There are two ways to find the services and providers available in your area. You can search for services you need specifically at any time, but you can also choose to add installation to many of your Amazon orders.

When you pick the service you’d like, Amazon will give you an estimate based on your location and a few job-specific factors. Some services may not be offered in certain locations – it all depends on the pros that Amazon has available at any given time. Amazon is very transparent about exactly what the fee will get you, and provides information about how to change your appointment and what additional requests might be available as part your service. If you already have an Amazon account, using this service will be easy.

Thumbtack

What it is: A service that pairs you with pros in all different fields.

How much it costs: Price varies based on service, location, desired appointment date, and other factors.

How it works: You can find professionals in all sorts of fields on Thumbtack. On the easy-to-use app (or online), search for the service you’re looking for – Thumbtack offers a huge selection from event DJs to makeup artists, piano teachers to painters, and lots more. Once you’ve decided what you want and put in your zip code, you’ll see the pros in your area. In order to get a full price estimate, you’ll need to put in some more info about what you need specifically. Then, you’ll get to see everyone in your area who can help you out. Each professional has a profile with ratings, reviews, and their typical pricing.

Once you’ve looked around, you can schedule your appointment right through the app or website. Lots of professionals have their contact information on their profile, so you can clear up any questions you may have before your appointment. The interface is very informative, making it feel comfortable to use for the first time. Thumbtack has roots in all fifty states, and not just in the big cities – you can find Thumbtack pros in small towns across the country too.