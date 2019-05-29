Time to update your Instagram feed: This cafe in South Korea has what appears to be a staircase to heaven

Cafe Cielo 957 recently opened its doors in Gokseong, Jeollanam-do on April 27. seeeeyng, _____mychan

These days, many cafes draw customers in by offering “Instagram-worthy” food, but one cafe in South Korea is taking that trend to the next level – literally.

Cafe Cielo 957 only recently opened its doors in Gokseong, Jeollanam-do on April 27, but it’s already becoming a hot spot for people to take their next Instagram picture – all thanks to a set of stairs outside the cafe.

At the top of the stairs? Nothing but the heavens.

A picture taken from the bottom of the staircase – which has over 20 steps – creates the illusion of a staircase that stretches up to the sky.

Here are examples of what a mandatory Instagram shot here looks like.

@seeeeyng on May 26, 2019 at 1:35am PDT

@jeong_sco on May 15, 2019 at 12:12am PDT

@heeeon_lim on May 9, 2019 at 8:31pm PDT

At night, the ladder glows in the dark.

@2_yunhwa on Apr 27, 2019 at 7:00am PDT

Pictures taken from the side look equally breathtaking, but with the stairs abruptly cut off at the top.

@korea_countryside_life on May 21, 2019 at 2:43am PDT

@hyeond_xx on May 19, 2019 at 11:36am PDT

And of course, couples are grabbing the chance to be dubbed the next Kwon Sang-woo and Choi Ji-woo, the stars of hit 2003 Korean drama Stairway to Heaven.

@_____mychan on May 8, 2019 at 8:12pm PDT

@hazun_ma on May 5, 2019 at 12:36am PDT

@__castor.pollux on May 4, 2019 at 4:07am PDT

And just in case you were wondering, this is what the actual cafe looks like from the outside.

@d.minn_ on Apr 26, 2019 at 11:22pm PDT

And it’s equally poetic on the inside.

@sk__magic00 on Apr 27, 2019 at 12:22am PDT

