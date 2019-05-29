Time to update your Instagram feed: This cafe in South Korea has what appears to be a staircase to heaven

Cafe Cielo 957 recently opened its doors in Gokseong, Jeollanam-do on April 27.
These days, many cafes draw customers in by offering “Instagram-worthy” food, but one cafe in South Korea is taking that trend to the next level – literally.

Cafe Cielo 957 only recently opened its doors in Gokseong, Jeollanam-do on April 27, but it’s already becoming a hot spot for people to take their next Instagram picture – all thanks to a set of stairs outside the cafe.

At the top of the stairs? Nothing but the heavens.

A picture taken from the bottom of the staircase – which has over 20 steps – creates the illusion of a staircase that stretches up to the sky.

Here are examples of what a mandatory Instagram shot here looks like.

 

At night, the ladder glows in the dark.

 

Pictures taken from the side look equally breathtaking, but with the stairs abruptly cut off at the top.

 

And of course, couples are grabbing the chance to be dubbed the next Kwon Sang-woo and Choi Ji-woo, the stars of hit 2003 Korean drama Stairway to Heaven.

 

And just in case you were wondering, this is what the actual cafe looks like from the outside.

 

And it’s equally poetic on the inside.

 

