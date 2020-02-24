TIMELINE: Every key event in the past 48 hours that could explain why Mahathir resigned

Some of the key players in the ongoing political drama are interim PM Mahathir, PKR chief Anwar, and his now-dismissed deputy chief, Azmin Ali. Reuters

Move aside, coronavirus – the phrases “Malaysia”, “Anwar” and “Mahathir” are now trending across national Twitter after secretive political meetings took place over the weekend that suggested a secret plot to create a new Government.

Last year, the Anwar-Azmin pair made the news after police revealed that a political party leader had paid thousands of ringgit to create gay sex tapes to discredit Azmin. He claimed the culprits were PKR leaders.

Things turned ugly when Anwar asked Azmin to resign if he was conclusively identified in the tapes. Azmin responded: “my loyalty has its limits“.

Business Insider has compiled a list of the key events – and the politicians involved in them – that took place from Saturday, culminating in the PM’s shock resignation on Monday (Feb 24).

Political parties are listed in bold beside politicians’ names. Timings are estimates.

Saturday (Feb 22)

Sunday (Feb 23)

3pm: UMNO holds a special meeting

UMNO holds a special party Supreme Council meeting. Ketereh MP Annuar Musa (UMNO) says the meeting was to give members “an update on new political developments in the country.“

7pm: Azmin Ali meets Bersatu, UMNO and PAS members

Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali ( PKR ) meets politicians from various parties in the boardroom of the Sheraton Resort in Petaling Jaya, where they are sighted from at least 1.30pm.

Spotted at the hotel are a laundry list of politicians, including Mustapa Mohamed ( Bersatu ), Muhyiddin Yassin ( Bersatu ), Annuar Musa ( UMNO ), Khairy Jamaluddin ( UMNO ), Takiyuddin Hassan ( PAS ), Zuraida Kamaruddin ( PKR ) and Saifuddin Abdullah ( PKR ).

Malay Mail quotes Pemanis assemblyman Chong Fat Full ( PKR ) as saying that a new coalition will be created. It “has been discussed for quite some time” and will be named Perikatan Nasional, he adds.

NST cites sources that claim Mahathir plans to form a new government, backed by 130 MPs from Bersatu, Amanah, PAS, UMNO, and a splinter group from PKR.

10pm: Anwar confirms a betrayal

In a Facebook livestream, Port Dickson MP Anwar Ibrahim ( PKR ) confirms that several Bersatu and PKR members have defected.

He also confirms “attempts by several quarters to topple the Pakatan Harapan government.”

Annuar (UMNO) claims Mahathir will announce a new coalition comprising Bersatu, UMNO, and PAS.

Monday (Feb 24)

12pm: PH member parties meet

Both PKR and DAP hold emergency meetings. Lim Kit Siang ( DAP ) says those behind the takeover attempt are the same politicians who “propped up a kleptocratic regime for a decade“.

Former health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad (Amanah) tells Bernama the party will “stick to the decision made by the PH presidential council”.

1pm: Mahathir resigns

The Prime Minister’s Office announces that Mahathir has submitted his resignation to the King.

Malay Mail cites sources that Wan Azizah ( PKR ) is now interim PM.

Bernama reports police head Abdul Hamid Bador as saying the force is monitoring political developments closely, and is prepared to maintain order to “ensure that the various freedoms stipulated in the Constitution are protected”.

Kenyataan Akhbar : Peletakan Jawatan sebagai Perdana Menteri Malaysia pic.twitter.com/naW2MajfsG — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) February 24, 2020

2pm: PH loses its majority

3pm: Azmin is sacked

PKR sacks Azmin and Zuraida. They, and nine more PKR members, announce plans to “form an independent block in Parliament”.

4pm: Anwar says Mahathir not behind plot

Anwar tells Malay Mail he believes Mahathir’s name was used to implicate him, adding: “(Mahathir) made it very clear that in no way will he ever work with those associated with the past regime.”

“We discussed and I did appeal to him, on behalf of PKR and PH, that these treacheries could be dealt with together,” he adds. “But of course, he is of different mind, and thought he should not be treated in that manner: to work and to associate him working with those whom we believe are corrupt.”

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng ( PAS ) says Mahathir resigned in protest against working with Umno.

Malay Mail cites sources that that Mahathir will resign as Bersatu’s chairman, and leave the party with former Education Minister Maszlee Malik, Youth Minister Syed Saddiq, Kedah chief minster Mukhriz Mahathir, and MPs A Kadir Jasin and Radzi Jidin.

5pm: The King appoints Mahathir interim PM