Timeline: Inside the fairytale romance between Sultan Muhammad V and Russian model Rihana, which crumbled in months and left her a single mum

Malaysia’s biggest royal scandal of the year has finally come to a head, after the ex-wife of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V finally admitted that the pair were formally divorced following months of denials.
The couple’s marriage may have begun with a romantic meet-cute, but came crashing to an end shortly after their highly-speculated wedding ceremony, with the identity of their baby’s father now in question.
Business Insider complied a recap of the fairytale romance, messy divorce and everything in between.
2004: Tengku Muhammad Faris Petra, the 35-year-old Crown Prince of Kelantan, marries Thai royal Kangsadal Pipitpakdee, 24.
The pair have no children, and divorce in 2008.
2013: Oksana Voevodina graduates from the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics.
A Russian reality TV series, “Holidays in Mexico 2”, features participant Nikol, who has sex in a pool on her first day on the show.
Russian media claim Nikol and Voevodina are the same person, and share the same facial features, height, weight, and educational background.
2015: Voevodina wins the Miss Moscow beauty pageant.
According to her, the Sultan meets and marries a Czech woman in private, but later divorces her after finding out she is not legally separated from her former husband.
2016: Voevodina earns a masters in international marketing, and opens a beauty salon in Moscow.
2017: Muhammad Faris Petra – now Sultan Muhammad V – becomes King under Malaysia’s rotational monarchy system.
Voevodina and the Sultan meet at a dinner party in Europe, where she jokingly introduces herself as the Queen of Moscow.
She claims that for him, it is love at first sight, while she is hit by a sudden premonition that he will father her children. The couple talk all night, exchange numbers, and start calling each other daily, she says.
2017: The Sultan begs the model and her parents to visit Malaysia, where he asks her to be his wife during a romantic evening, saying his biggest dream is to have children.
Voevodina moves to Kuala Lumpur, and the Sultan teaches her about Islam.
Source: Oksana Voevodina
April 2018: Voevodina converts to Islam and takes the Muslim name Rihana.
Source: Rakyatku
June 2018: The Sultan, 49 and Voevodina, 25, are wed in a traditional Islamic ceremony. The Kelantan Palace does not acknowledge the union.
Source: Oksana Voevodina
Around August, Voevodina is pregnant with a baby boy.
Source: Oksana Voevodina
Nov 2018: The couple hold a halal dinner reception for their friends and family in Moscow. Leaked photos of the event result in a media frenzy.
Russian news outlets publish screenshots of Voevodina’s alleged pool sex clip, and provocative shots of her in bikinis. The photos cause controversy in conservative Malaysia.
Dec 2018: Shocked by the clip, the Sultan leaves a pregnant Voevodina alone in Russia, sources quoted by the Daily Mail say. She tells the same publication that she was unable to reach him, his friends, or his family.
Source: Mail Online, Oksana Voevodina
Jan 2019: The Sultan becomes Malaysia’s first king to abdicate the throne. Tabloids report that the couple’s marriage is on the brink of divorce.
May 2019: After spending three months in the hospital hooked to IV drips, Voevodina gives birth to Leon Ismail Petra on May 21.
“My life has changed forever,” she says on Instagram.
The new mother goes on to suffer postpartum depression, with mood swings 10 times a day.
June 2019: Voevodina starts an Instagram account, where she posts photos of her son and the Sultan. It gains half a million followers.
On June 22, the Sultan quietly files for divorce in Singapore’s Syariah Court. He uses the triple talaq method – a harsh and irreversible type of Islamic divorce. A copy of the divorce certificate is leaked online.
July 2019: After Voevodina calls her baby the Crown Prince of Kelantan, the Kelantan Palace issues a statement that Muhammad V’s brother is the rightful Crown Prince.
Muhammad V’s laywer hints the Sultan has doubts if the child is his.
Voevodina rubbishes divorce rumours, calling the news “dirt” written by “yellow media”.
Sep 2019: Voevodina finally admits to the divorce in an interview with UK outlet Daily Mail on Sep 27, saying she has no idea why her husband left her.
The Sultan’s lawyer expresses “regret over the personal choices made in his private life”.
Daily Mail quotes sources that the model is demanding a monthly allowance of RM123,700 (US$29,500) and multi-million dollar homes in Moscow and London as alimony, but the allegation has not been verified by neither the Palace nor Voevodina.
