10 times celebrities brought food to awards shows

Award shows are long and don’t always have food, so many stars like to sneak in protein bars or snacks.

After Ellen DeGeneres’ pizza delivery stunt in 2014, many award show hosts have realized they get great reactions from celebrities chowing down during the awards.

Some stars like Melissa McCarthy will bring in food not just for themselves, but for other stars to snack on.

Dressed head to toe in black tie formal wear doesn’t stop your stomach grumbling. Although sometimes they’re given free food during the ceremony, plenty of celebrities will also bring in their own snacks to award shows to help tide them over until the afterparty or when they can head back home.

Here are all the times we know of when celebrities have brought in food to some of the most sought-after award shows in the world.

Ellen DeGeneres fed pizza to Hollywood’s elite at the 2014 Oscars.

caption Meryl Streep grabbed a slice. source Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Host Ellen Degeneres provided 2014 Oscar nominees with Big Mama’s & Papa’s pizza live on-camera during the ceremony. The pizza delivery boy and co-owner of the pizzeria, Edgar, revealed on The Ellen Show that he thought the pizza was for the writers and had no idea he would be on camera, aiding Ellen DeGeneres in handing out slices to Meryl Streep, Brad Pitt, Kerry Washington, Harrison Ford, Julia Roberts, and more.

Melissa McCarthy snuck in 40 ham and cheese sandwiches to the 2019 Golden Globes.

caption Melissa McCarthy at the 2019 Golden Globes source Getty

“How did she get them in here?” actress Jessica Chastain said. “But it’s a good idea because by the time you get into the ballroom dinner has already been served, and you’re always so hungry.”

McCarthy said that next year she’d bring hot dogs. Apparently, she and her husband ended the night with only two sandwiches left.

Padma Lakshmi has had her date sneak energy bars into the Emmy’s.

caption She also said, “there is no food” at the Emmys. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Host of “Top Chef” and ultimate foodie Padma Lakshmi admitted on the 2016 Emmy Awards red carpet that her date was packing energy bars, cashews, and almonds to split with her during the ceremony.

Jimmy Kimmel provided a box of snacks to every Oscar seat in 2018.

caption The lunchboxes included a note from Kimmel asking the audience not to throw the snacks at him. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Each box of chips, granola bars, and other goodies came in a lunchbox with a 2018 best picture nominee on it. Donations were also made to the Los Angeles Food Bank.

The “Stranger Things” cast gave out peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at the 2016 Emmys.

caption A whole team was there to hand out sandwiches. source ABC

In full costume, the actors behind Eleven, Dustin, and the “Stranger Things” gang, gave out brown paper-bagged peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to the audience of the 2016 Emmys. With the help of a team and Joan Kimmel, mom of host Jimmy Kimmel, the group put together the 7,000 sandwiches for the crowd.

Jimmy Kimmel is the king of feeding everyone, going as far as raining down candy into the audience.

caption Kimmel was the host of the Oscars that year. source Getty Images

Kimmel sent down 100s of little parachutes of classic movie candies like Red Vines and Junior Mints into the Oscars 2017 audience. Taraji P. Henson, Pharrell, Michelle Williams, Busy Phillips, Andrew Garfield, and Ruth Negga were filmed grabbing for candies.

Taraji P. Henson celebrated her Golden Globe Award for her role as Cookie Lyons by giving out cookies.

caption Henson passed cookies to people that were on her way to the stage. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The star of “Empire,” Henson shouted out “Cookies for everyone tonight. My treat!” as she accepted her Golden Globe for best actress in a drama series. When she heard her name, she grabbed the cookies she’d brought and started handing them out to everyone around her.

Chris Rock sold Girl Scout Cookies for his daughter at the 2016 Oscars.

caption Rock had his daughter and her Girl Scout troop sell cookies to the audience. source Getty

Reportedly raising $65,243 for the girls’ leadership group, Chris Rock brought in his daughter’s Girl Scout Troop to sell the famous Girl Scout Cookies when he hosted the 2016 Oscars.

Thin Mints were a big hit, especially with Michael Keaton, Morgan Freeman, and Christian Bale, but Kate Winslet was seen with Tagalongs, and Mindy Kaling with Samoas.

Kiernan Shipka is no stranger to smuggling in snacks.

caption She said it’s best to bring a snack that won’t get stuck in your teeth. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

“Mad Men” and “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” actress Kiernan Shipka told InStyle that she’s not above sneaking in snacks to the Emmy Awards.

When asked about her dream snacks to bring in, she said “I feel like you want something that’s not going to get in your teeth, so you can’t do seaweed or anything that gets on your hands… Honestly, I feel like a good beverage to power me through would be great … juice or an almond milk concoction … and a good protein bar that’s like satisfying and will hold you over.”

Jared Leto said he brings snacks and shares them.

caption He said award shows can last for hours. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Jared Leto told AP that award shows can last for hours and he likes to eat healthily, so he brings little snacks to the shows.

He said, in the past, he was teased for bringing snacks to the Golden Globes but by the end of the night, “Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, Matthew [McConaughey], everyone is reaching into my [snack] bag!”

