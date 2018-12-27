12 times couples were upstaged at their own weddings

caption For these brides, the day wasn’t about them. source Fox

Sometimes wedding guests have a way of making a couples’ special day all about them.

A best man announced that he and the groom were lovers in his best man speech.

One wedding guest announced her pregnancy with twins on her friend’s wedding day while another couple got engaged.

When two people decide to get married, the big day should be all about them, their love, and their commitment to each other. Things don’t always go as planned at weddings, however, especially when you throw zany relatives and high emotions into the mix.

Sometimes, brides and grooms find themselves being upstaged, either by people who just need to be the center of attention or thanks to surprises that simply divert focus from the main event. Read on for 14 times couples were upstaged at their own weddings.

Note that these stories were taken from Reddit and can’t be verified; this is just for fun.

“He and the groom had been lovers.”

“Friends of mine tell the story of how the best man’s speech involved telling everyone that he and the groom had been lovers since college and that if there was any real justice in the world the two of them would be getting married.At the receptionIn front of everyone” – Reddit user reallynobodyyouknow

“My sister told the bride she slept with her fiance.”

“My dad got remarried when all of us kids were adults. His new wife had an adult son. My sister dated and slept with her now step-brother.Later when my step-brother was marrying someone else, my sister decided on the day of the wedding it was her duty to tell the bride that she had slept with her fiance. Somehow, the day had to be about my sister.” – Reddit user AgentElman

“Her sister-in-law was the star.”

“My sister’s wedding album looks like her sister-in-law was the star. Nearly every getting ready, speech, cake cutting, bouquet toss, even the I do’s…she’s either directly in the middle, has barged in and is smiling straight at the camera, or is standing there with her boyfriend of the month.” – Reddit user PiDayCat

“My father-in-law used my husband’s ex-girlfriend’s name.”

“My father-in-law repeatedly used my husband’s ex-girlfriend’s name during his speeches, and when talking to me. His toast at the wedding was full of slurred speech, and a story about Mark and Alyssa and their budding romance and how adorable it was. I’m not Alyssa. Alyssa was his girlfriend in high school.” – Reddit user aquaneer

“Told everyone she is having twins.”

“My cousin made it her announcement party. Told everyone she is having twins. Made it about her.” – Reddit user lokeruper

“He turns to my cousin and proposes.”

“During the speeches [at my sister’s wedding], my cousin’s now husband gets up and starts giving a speech about love, etc., he turns to my cousin and proposes. Suddenly my sister’s wedding was about the newly engaged couple.” – Reddit user dustbunnee

“You could have heard a mouse fart.”

“During the speeches, about half of the guests were having their own conversations and I couldn’t hear a damn thing. Drunken, self-righteous me decides to yell out a huge, ‘SHUT THE F—- UP!’ Well, that is exactly what happened. You could have heard a mouse fart.” – Reddit user Campin_Buddy

“Groomsman almost got kicked out.”

“One of my groomsmen almost got kicked out of the restaurant during the rehearsal dinner for loudly arguing with a hostess about whether or not the fish were really ethically sourced or not.” – Reddit user ServantOfProcess

“I shouted ‘YES’ various times during the ceremony.”

“At my uncle and aunt’s wedding … I was 2 years old and sitting in the front row with my mum and shouted ‘YES’ various times when the guy performing the ceremony asked if anyone knew of any lawful impediment stopping my uncle and aunt from getting married. My mum loves to tell this story.” – Reddit user dannydevitosgf

“Mother of groom let her phone ring loudly for 30 seconds. Twice.”

“During the minister’s reading right before vows, mother of groom let her phone ring loudly for like 30 seconds. Twice.” – Reddit user lartrak

“I peed, cried, and tried to run away.”

“My aunt had a very fancy formal wedding; being 4, adorable and related, I was the obvious choice for the flower girl.Here is the thing: It’s a long day for the wedding party, between hair, makeup, photos and long-winded Baptist vows. Even the most attentive adult will get tired and bored.So here we are, standing lined up by the altar, and the preacher finally asks for objections. At that moment, I yawned as loud as my little lungs would allow. The once-silent room filled with 200 friends and family erupted into laughter.That is when I noticed that 200 people were watching me and I got scared and did what many scared 4-year-olds do – peed, cried and tried to run away.So here I am – a piss-soaked 4-year-old in a pink taffeta dress, running about a church while my mother (the maid of honor) tries in vain to catch me (running in heels and a ball gown is not easy).I still haven’t lived it down 30 years later.” – Reddit user RubixRube

“Fists were thrown. Then chairs. Then bedlam.”

“It was my best pal’s sister’s wedding. I was asked to tend the open bar. Halfway into the reception, folks were getting awfully drunk – probably because I was pouring them incredibly stiff drinks. Hooray for free alcohol!At some point, something got stirred up. I think was an ex-boyfriend versus groom kind of thing. I didn’t know. I was tending the bar. But fists were thrown. Then chairs. Then bedlam.I did what I could to protect the liquor. Some older guy (who I had been feeding very stiff vodka drinks all night) came rambling over to my bar and asked for another. I poured. He shook his head as screams, fists and food flew all around. ‘Kids these days…’I concurred and poured myself a stiff one.When the fighting settled down, the hall was a complete mess. The bride was in tears. Everything was destroyed.” – Reddit user CitizenTed

