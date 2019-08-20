18 times Kate Middleton looked like a real-life Disney princess

caption Kate Middleton arrives at the 100 Women in Finance Gala on February 13. source Reuters

While Kate Middleton isn’t technically a princess, she often dresses like one.

Sparkling dresses, for example, seem to be a favorite look for the British royal, who often wears ensembles that look like they’ve been plucked from Disney princesses’ closets. While on the red carpet and at charity events, Middleton has opted for dresses that you could easily imagine Elsa from “Frozen” wearing. She’s also worn ball gowns and tiaras that mirror Cinderella’s style.

From her wedding in 2011 up to recent sporting events, here are the most notable times Middleton has dressed like a real-life Disney princess.

Kate Middleton looked like a real-life Cinderella on her wedding day in April 2011.

caption Kate Middleton arrives at her wedding on April 29, 2011. source Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Just like Cinderella did in Disney’s animated film from 1950, Middleton wore a long-sleeved gown on her wedding day in 2011. Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen created the gown, which is estimated to have cost $303,444, or £250,000.

She also wore a diamond tiara that made her look even more regal.

Two months later in June, Middleton stepped out in a sparkling dress with sheer fabric draped across the neckline.

She wore the lavender-pink gown, which was designed by Jenny Packham and covered in Swarovski crystals, while attending a charity event for Absolute Return for Kids, also known as ARK.

In July 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge wore an elegant ensemble to an event in Los Angeles.

Her gown looked regal thanks to its white diamond belt and flowing skirt. Middleton wore the simple dress and a matching diamond bracelet to the BAFTA Brits to Watch event, held at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles.

It looks like Middleton took a style cue from Jasmine while attending a gala event in May 2012.

For the event, Middleton wore a short-sleeved dress with lace accents, a jeweled belt, and flowing skirt. Her classic gown was a bold shade of teal, similar to the blue-green color worn by Jasmine throughout “Aladdin.”

Middleton wore the dress while at the Royal Albert Hall for the British Olympic Team GB gala event in May 2012.

At a state banquet in October 2015, Middleton looked regal in a red dress and diamond accessories.

caption Kate Middleton and Xi Jinping in Buckingham Palace on October 20, 2015. source Reuters

While meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace, Middleton wore a short-sleeved red dress, which had a satin belt around the waist.

To complete the princess look, she wore a diamond tiara and sparkling bracelets on both wrists.

She went with another Cinderella-inspired outfit in October 2015.

Middleton’s dress featured sheer sleeves wrapped over a halter-style top, and a sparkling belt atop her skirt. The pale-blue color of her ensemble was nearly identical to that of Cinderella’s ball gown.

In April 2016, the Duchess of Sussex donned a majestic gown with a matching shawl.

Middleton wore the blue ensemble, which had a beaded top, while attending the Gala Bollywood Dinner at the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai, India.

She also covered her dress with a matching shawl, and carried a sparkling handbag throughout the night.

She borrowed some style inspiration from a “Frozen” character in June 2016.

While Elsa from “Frozen” is known for wearing a sparkling-blue dress and sheer cape, Middleton put her own twist on the style by wearing a fitted royal-blue dress.

The dress also featured small cutouts across the shoulders, which isn’t often seen on garments worn by the royal family.

Middleton looked elegant when she wore a cape-style dress in February 2018.

The off-white dress featured statement jewel embellishments for a striking look. Its cape-style overlay also added a royal touch to the ensemble.

Middleton wore the dress while attending a dinner hosted by King Harald V of Norway in February 2018.

She took a fashion cue from Elsa once again in November 2017.

This time, however, she seemed more inspired by the color and fabric of Elsa’s dress than its overall style.

While attending the Royal Variety Performance in London, Middleton stepped out in a powder-blue gown that was covered with a jeweled overlay. Her long sleeves were nearly sheer, and the bottom of her dress revealed sparkling heels.

Read more: Kate Middleton topped Meghan Markle for the second year in a row in a royal popularity poll

The Duchess of Cambridge paired a tiara with another Cinderella-inspired dress in October 2018.

Just like the classic Disney princess, the duchess wore a baby-blue dress with short sleeves to a royal event. Unlike Cinderella’s gown, however, Middleton’s dress had ruched fabric and a mermaid-style skirt.

She also donned a diamond tiara, which previously belonged to Princess Diana, and a statement necklace that added extra flair.

She went with a more traditional princess look in December 2018.

While we’re not sure if Middleton has a favorite Disney princess, she did resemble Cinderella once again while at the Queen’s Annual Diplomatic Reception in 2018.

The duchess wore a pale-blue gown, designed by Jenny Packham, which was encrusted with jewels and layered with sheer fabric. To complete her regal ensemble, Middleton wore another dazzling crown, called Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot, that was once owned by Princess Diana.

In February 2019, Middleton turned heads in a single-shoulder gown on the BAFTA red carpet.

Her floor-length Alexander McQueen gown featured floral detailing across her left shoulder.

She completed her ensemble, which resembled that of a Disney bride, with a diamond bracelet, white clutch, and pearl earrings.

That same month, the British royal wore a rose-pink gown that looked like it came straight out of a Disney film.

caption Kate Middleton arrives at the 100 Women in Finance Gala on February 13. source Reuters

In her multicolored Gucci gown, Middleton looked like she was chanelling Aurora from “Sleeping Beauty,” or Giselle, the princess from Disney’s 2007 film “Enchanted.” She added ruby earrings, a maroon belt, and velvet clutch for an extra touch of glamour.

She wore the ensemble at the 100 Women in Finance Gala in London in February 2019.

Weeks later, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a whimsical dress fit for a princess.

caption Kate Middleton and Prince William in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on February 27, 2019. source Reuters

She wore the light-green ensemble, which had long sleeves and an ankle-length skirt, with nude heels and a matching purse. The sparkly fabric and puffy sleeves made her dress look like something a princess would wear.

She looked a bit like Merida from “Brave” while wearing a long-sleeved green dress in May 2019.

caption The Duchess of Cambridge in London on May 1, 2019. source Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Middleton may not have red hair or a Scottish accent, but she has nailed Merida’s style. She wore a green dress, similar to the one worn by Merida in the 2012 film, while at the opening of the Centre of Excellence in London on May 1, 2019.

She looked sophisticated and chic in the ensemble, which she paired with nude pumps, a thin handbag, and delicate jewelry.

Middleton practically resembled a queen while attending a state banquet in June 2019.

The British royal basically skipped the princess stage and looked like a reigning queen in a ruffled white gown designed by Alexander McQueen. Her dress also had capped sleeves and a sweetheart neckline.

Once again, Middleton accessorized with the Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara. She also debuted a red, white, and blue sash, which is said to have been a gift from the Queen.

Even more recently, the Duchess of Sussex donned a chic ensemble while at the first day of Royal Ascot in June 2019.

She attended the racing event wearing a gray-blue, polka-dot dress with sheer sleeves, a bow collar, and lace detailing. Paired with a matching hat, the dress made her resemble one of Disney’s most beloved characters: Mary Poppins.

Of course, Mary Poppins isn’t a princess, but the iconic character is practically seen as royalty by diehard Disney fans.