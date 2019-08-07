People across the US are on edge after shootings in El Paso and Dayton, with loud noises in public areas sparking mass panic

caption People in Times Square ran for cover Tuesday evening after the sounds of motorcycles backfiring prompted fears of a shooting. source YouTube/ABC News

The sound of motorcycles backfiring and signs falling sent crowds in New York and Utah into panic on Tuesday, as the country reels from two back-to-back mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas.

In both cities, authorities confirmed that no shootings had occurred and the chaos was caused by false alarms.

Photos and videos from both scenes showed people running, screaming, and diving for cover amid fear that gunshots were firing around them.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Accidents and loud, sudden noises have set off mass panic in major public areas across the United States in recent days, after a spate of deadly mass shootings in Gilroy, California; El Paso, Texas; and Dayton, Ohio.

The shootings killed a combined 35 people and injured dozens of others, setting much of the country on edge and prompting fear over when and where the next massacre would occur.

The sound of motorcycles backfiring set off pandemonium Tuesday night in New York City’s Times Square, one of the most-visited tourist destinations in the world.

Photos and videos from the area showed crowds of people fleeing and running for cover.

Today I experienced something that I never thought I would’ve experienced in my life. A shooting scare. People thought Times Square was getting shot up, and with everything that’s happening and has happened in Gilroy, El Paso, and Dayton — pic.twitter.com/7r8u8UML9u — Omar (@tall_omes1) August 7, 2019

Read more: Video captures panic in Times Square after motorcycle backfiring is mistaken for gunfire

Surveillance footage from the Junior’s Cheesecake restaurant showed diners diving for cover, toppling chairs and tables, and hiding behind booths.

#EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance video from @JuniorsCheeseck in Midtown shows the panic amid a stampede in Times Square due to a motorcycle backfiring that people mistook for gunshots. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/Vz9iPf12Sz — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) August 7, 2019

The New York Police Department tweeted that there was no active shooter in the area, and that the sound of gunshots was merely passing motorcycles.

“We are recieving [sic] multiple 911 calls. Please don’t panic,” the NYPD tweeted. “The Times Square area is very safe!”

All false alarms

In a shopping mall in West Valley City, Utah, the crashing sound of a sign falling down startled shoppers, who ran for cover and hid inside stores before realizing it was a false alarm.

Today on @ABC4GMU…

A loud bang causes a small panic in West Valley City.

A sign fell during a musical performance at Valley Fair Mall. When the sign hit the ground, some people thought the noise was a gunshot and started running into stores to take cover and hide. pic.twitter.com/ZuciL4mNhC — Brian Carlson (@briancarlsontv) August 7, 2019

“There is no danger. No one is hurt,” the West Valley City Police Department tweeted.

Also on Tuesday, authorities evacuated a Walmart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after an altercation sparked rumors of gunshots. Though at least one man was seen with a gun, no shots were fired, CNN reported, citing a federal law-enforcement official.