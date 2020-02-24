Time’s Up — which was formed in response to allegations against Harvey Weinstein — says his rape conviction ‘marks a new era of justice’ for sexual misconduct survivors

Harvey Weinstein was convicted of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act in New York on Monday.

Time’s Up, an organization that was launched in response to allegations against Harvey Weinstein and other men in Hollywood, says the disgraced film mogul’s rape conviction “marks a new era of justice” for sexual misconduct survivors.

More than 80 women have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, ranging from harassment to rape, since 2017, and on Monday he was convicted of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act in New York. The jury acquitted him of predatory sexual assault.

Tina Tchen, president and CEO of the Time’s Up Foundation, released a statement shortly after Weinstein’s rape conviction was announced.

“This trial – and the jury’s decision today – marks a new era of justice, not just for the Silence Breakers, who spoke out at great personal risk, but for all survivors of harassment, abuse, and assault at work. We owe a debt of gratitude to Mimi Haleyi, Jessica Mann, Annabella Sciorra, Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff, Lauren Young, and all the Silence Breakers for their bravery and resolve as they faced this man in court,” she said. “We continue to believe them – all of them – and continue to be in solidarity with them.”

Tchen said the verdict “sends a powerful message to the world,” adding that allegations against Weinstein launched an “unstoppable movement” in Time’s Up.

Time’s Up was first launched in January 2018, in response to sexual misconduct allegations across Hollywood. The organization works to fight sexual misconduct and harassment in workplaces across the US.

“In two short years, Time’s Up helped pass new laws to help survivors achieve justice, helped thousands of individuals take on harassers and abusers in court, and changed the game when it comes to how matters of safety and equity in the workplace are understood,” Tchen said. “While we celebrate this historic moment, our fight to fix the broken system that has allowed serial abusers like Harvey Weinstein to abuse women in the first place continues. Abusers everywhere and the powerful forces that protect them should be on notice: There’s no going back.”