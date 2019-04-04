The teenager claiming to be missing boy Timmothy Pitzen is reportedly a 24-year-old with a criminal record, police say

caption Timmothy Pitzen, left, and Brian Michael Rini, right source Aurora Police Department/via REUTERS

Police in Kentucky say the person who came forward on Wednesday claiming he was Timmothy Pitzen is actually a 24-year-old man.

The man, Brian Michael Rini, from Medina, Ohio, was identified after the FBI confirmed that he was not Timmothy Pitzen through a DNA test.

It remains unclear why Rini claimed he was Timmothy Pitzen.

Timmothy Pitzen was six years old when he disappeared. His mother died by suicide and left a note saying her son “was with someone, but was safe.”

The man who reportedly posed as a 14-year-old boy to say he was Timmothy Pitzen is Brian Michael Rini, from Medina, Ohio, according to Local 12 News.

The man’s identity was released after the FBI said in a statement on Twitter that DNA test results confirmed the person was not Timmothy.

Brian Michael Rini, a 24-year-old from Medina, Ohio, with a previous criminal record for fraud and making false claims to police, is the man who claimed he was missing Illinois boy Timmothy Pitzen: https://t.co/hZEKTrNhGe #breaking pic.twitter.com/5URNJUpJwU — Tom Cleary (@tomwcleary) April 4, 2019

BREAKING: THIS is the man who told police he was a 14-year-old boy who was abdicated years ago. This is Brian Michael Rini of Medina, Ohio who claimed he was Timmothy Pitzen. This is an old mugshot of Rini. @Local12 pic.twitter.com/GPRSFckVA2 — Angela Ingram (@NewsLaw1) April 4, 2019

The motive behind Rini’s decision remains unclear, and it is unknown if he will face any criminal charges.

According to Heavy.com, Rini has previously been charged with making false alarms and passing bad checks. He was arrested in 2018 for hosting a party that allegedly caused $1,250 in damages.

Police say that Rini, told authorities in Newport, Kentucky, that he escaped kidnappers in Ohio and that he had gone missing eight years ago following his mother’s suicide.

FBILouisville, @FBICincinnati, @AuroraPoliceIL, Newport PD, @CincyPD, and HCSO have been conducting a missing person investigation. DNA results have been returned indicating the person in question is not Timmothy Pitzen. — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) April 4, 2019

A local investigation continues into this person's true identity. To be clear, law enforcement has not and will not forget Timmothy, and we hope to one day reunite him with his family. Unfortunately, that day will not be today. — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) April 4, 2019

In an incident report filed by police in suburban Cincinnati’s Sharonville, officers that the man told officers on Wednesday that he had been staying at a Red Roof Inn with the kidnappers, who he described as white males with body-builder type builds.

He told police that he fled the hotel and “kept running across a bridge into” Newport, Kentucky.

Timmothy Pitzen was six years old when he disappeared in May 2011.

The boy and his mother, Amy Fry-Pitzen, had gone on a three-day road trip and were last seen on hotel surveillance in Wisconsin.

His mother died by suicide in a Rockford, Illinois, hotel, and had left a note stating that her son “was with someone, but was safe,” the police report filed on Wednesday said.

The note ended with the line, “You’ll never find him,” according to WGN TV.

Police investigating Fry-Pitzen’s death said at the time that it was possible she dropped her son off with a friend.

Investigators searched for Timmothy across Illinois, Wisconsin, and Iowa, and received thousands of tips, but the boy was never found.