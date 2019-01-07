Timothée Chalamet wore an ’embroidered bib’ to the Golden Globes and it was a polarizing look

caption Timothée Chalamet serving a look. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Timothée Chalamet took a style risk at the 76th annual Golden Globes, which took place Sunday at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California.

He wore custom Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh – an all-black outfit complete with, what looks like, a sparkly harness.

Louis Vuitton has clarified that Chalamet is wearing an “embroidered bib,” per New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman.

Some people praised Chalamet for the daring outfit, while others were simply confused.

Chalamet, who was nominated for best supporting actor in “Beautiful Boy,” wore custom Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh – an all-black outfit complete with, what looks like, a sparkly harness.

caption He wore custom Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh. source Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

The men are being a lot more adventurous on this #GoldenGlobes red carpet. Check out Timothee Chalamet's sparkly…harness? pic.twitter.com/YTGuYWl3cC — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 7, 2019

.@LouisVuitton has clarified Timothee Chalamet's #goldenglobes outfit. It is an "embroidered bib." Good to know. — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 7, 2019

Some people fawned over Chalamet’s daring look.

thread of timothée chalamet's harness at the golden globes pic.twitter.com/ZhAHyUYNT7 — Morgan A Baila (@morganbaila) January 7, 2019

this getty photographer gets it pic.twitter.com/OLmbOO4gCB — Morgan A Baila (@morganbaila) January 7, 2019

ALL HAIL THE SPARKLY HARNESS — haley ✨✨✨ (@oliversandelios) January 7, 2019

even his back looks pretty ugh his mind — rock legend & astrophysicist (@sargntpeppers) January 7, 2019

Timothée Chalamet rolled up to the #GoldenGlobes wearing all black, an embellished harness and rings. this is a LOOK???????? all other men can leave pic.twitter.com/Qls6U31Yjo — Dana (@danadsgn) January 7, 2019

Others, however, loathed the eye-catching accessory.

Yeah. That was poorly chosen. — jjtierney (@jjtierney) January 7, 2019

It looks terrible. — Lucia Amuoralzg (@Amuoralzg) January 7, 2019

The Golden Globes is airing at 8 p.m. EST tonight on NBC.

