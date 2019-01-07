Timothée Chalamet wore an ’embroidered bib’ to the Golden Globes and it was a polarizing look

- source
- Timothée Chalamet took a style risk at the 76th annual Golden Globes, which took place Sunday at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California.
- He wore custom Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh – an all-black outfit complete with, what looks like, a sparkly harness.
- Louis Vuitton has clarified that Chalamet is wearing an “embroidered bib,” per New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman.
- Some people praised Chalamet for the daring outfit, while others were simply confused.
Louis Vuitton has clarified that Chalamet is wearing an “embroidered bib,” per New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman.
The men are being a lot more adventurous on this #GoldenGlobes red carpet. Check out Timothee Chalamet's sparkly…harness? pic.twitter.com/YTGuYWl3cC
— Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 7, 2019
.@LouisVuitton has clarified Timothee Chalamet's #goldenglobes outfit. It is an "embroidered bib." Good to know.
— Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 7, 2019
Some people fawned over Chalamet’s daring look.
thread of timothée chalamet's harness at the golden globes pic.twitter.com/ZhAHyUYNT7
— Morgan A Baila (@morganbaila) January 7, 2019
this getty photographer gets it pic.twitter.com/OLmbOO4gCB
— Morgan A Baila (@morganbaila) January 7, 2019
ALL HAIL THE SPARKLY HARNESS
— haley ✨✨✨ (@oliversandelios) January 7, 2019
even his back looks pretty ugh his mind
— rock legend & astrophysicist (@sargntpeppers) January 7, 2019
Timothée Chalamet rolled up to the #GoldenGlobes wearing all black, an embellished harness and rings. this is a LOOK???????? all other men can leave pic.twitter.com/Qls6U31Yjo
— Dana (@danadsgn) January 7, 2019
Others, however, loathed the eye-catching accessory.
Yeah. That was poorly chosen.
— jjtierney (@jjtierney) January 7, 2019
— Kate Halliwell (@Kate__Halliwell) January 7, 2019
It looks terrible.
— Lucia Amuoralzg (@Amuoralzg) January 7, 2019
The Golden Globes is airing at 8 p.m. EST tonight on NBC.
