Timothée Chalamet’s first acting role was on ‘Law & Order’ — and Ellen DeGeneres dug up the video

caption Timothée Chalamet on “Law & Order.” source TheEllenShow/YouTube

Timothée Chalamet appeared on Friday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

DeGeneres played a video from Chalamet’s first role ever, which was on a season 15 episode of “Law & Order” that aired in 2009.

The actor said that the drama series is “the mothership” and a lot of up-and-coming actors get their start on “Law & Order.”

Long before becoming an award-winning actor, Timothée Chalamet’s first acting role was on “Law & Order.”

The 29-year-old star appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Friday and was shown a clip from 2009 when he was about 13 years old, in which he played Eric Foley during season 19 of the drama series.

“That’s really funny you guys pulled that. That was my first acting job ever,” Chalamet told DeGeneres after seeing the video.

He played a young child named Eric Foley, the son of two neurologists conducting drug trials for pain management at Hudson University. In the clip, his character was seen telling the maid, Grazinya, that he and his friend were going to his room to play video games. Eric asked her not to tell his parents, but Grazinya said that she couldn’t lie to her employer. Instead, she offered to give them milk and cookies.

Read more: 30 celebrities you forgot played the bad guys on ‘Law & Order: SVU’

“‘Law & Order’ is the mothership,” Chalamet said, and pointed out that the crime drama and its many spinoffs, gave a lot of new actors their start in the industry.

Watch the video below.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.