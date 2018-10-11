9 things you didn’t know about ‘Beautiful Boy’ star Timothée Chalamet

caption Timothée Chalamet starred as Elio in “Call Me by Your Name.” source Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet’s roles in critically-acclaimed films like “Call Me by Your Name” and “Lady Bird” have earned him plenty of recognition within the past year. He has previously starred alongside Matthew McConaughey and Ansel Elgort, and plays Steve Carell’s son in his latest movie, “Beautiful Boy.”

At this point, Chalamet’s passionate fans are probably aware of the correct way to pronounce his first name (it’s “Timo-tay,” but he thinks it’s “pretentious” to ask people to say his name that way). But there might be a few lesser-known details about the Oscar-nominated actor.

Here are nine things you probably didn’t know about Chalamet.

He was a mascot for his middle school basketball team because he didn’t make the cut to be a player.

He explained that being in a costume is hot, “but at halftime, you can take it off and just relax.” He also joked that “if the whole acting thing doesn’t work out,” he’s open to being a mascot again.

He went to high school with Ansel Elgort.

caption Timothée Chalamet, Katherine Hughes, Ansel Elgort, and Will Peltz starred in the film “Men, Women, and Children.” source Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures International

Chalamet and Elgort both grew up in New York City and attended LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts. According to Elgort, they played on the same basketball team and had the same teachers.

“No one disliked Timmy,” Elgort added during an interview with MTV. “Some people disliked me.”

The actor had a rap alter ego known as “Timmy Tim” or “Timmy T.”

caption Timothée Chalamet rapped about being “a statistical wonder, a statistical gem.” source Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

His most popular song involved statistics and was created during his high school days. The music video has since been popularized by Ellen DeGeneres, who questioned Chalamet about it during an appearance on her talk show in November 2017.

According to Armie Hammer, Chalamet turned in the rap as part of an assignment and “the teacher only gave him a D+ or something.”

“I am never going to live this down,” he told James Corden a month later. “This is going to follow me everywhere.”

Chalamet auditioned for the role of Peter Parker in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

caption Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland have portrayed the web-slinger from Queens. source Sony Pictures/Marvel

The role ultimately went to Tom Holland. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chalamet said that he “read twice and I left sweating in a total panic” after auditioning.

He also considered going back to audition again, but decided against it.

He used to date Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon.

caption Lourdes Leon is now a model. source Paul Zimmerman/Getty Imgaes

Both stars attended LaGuardia high school and Chalamet hasn’t spilled many details regarding their relationship. Fans aren’t sure long they were a couple for, but Chalamet seemed flustered when Andy Cohen questioned him about the relationship during an interview.

Chalamet was obsessed with Power Rangers as a child.

caption Timothée Chalamet attended the 2013 SAG Awards. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Chalamet said that he probably lost interest around nine or 10 years old.

“Nothing wrong with the fandom that continues into later years, but that wasn’t what it was for me,” he clarified while speaking to W magazine. “Around seven, eight, or nine [years old], if you walked into a 9-year-old Timmy taking a bath, it would have been Power Rangers everywhere.

Joaquin Phoenix is his favorite actor.

caption Joaquin Phoenix is an Oscar-nominated actor. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

During a conversation with musician Frank Ocean for VMan magazine, the star revealed that he’s a big fan of Phoenix’s work, especially in films like “The Master.”

“There’s five or six artists I’m really trying to follow in the footsteps of creatively,” Chalamet said. “I get the opportunity to be on the phone with one right now, but on the acting side, Joaquin is No. 1 for me.”

He got his first big paycheck from a Disney commercial and used it to buy nosebleed Knicks season tickets.

caption Timothée Chalamet appeared on a 2009 episode of “Law and Order.” source Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Chalamet assumed that James would sign with the Knicks that year. After the NBA star signed with the Miami Heat, Chalamet spent his time trying to sell his tickets to people outside Madison Square Garden.

It’s no secret that he’s a basketball fan, from taking selfies with Kobe Bryant to attending games at MSG.

Back in 2010, he also ran to a Broadway theater and waited to meet athlete Amar’e Stoudemire, who tweeted about going to see “Rock of Ages.” According to Vulture, 14-year-old Chalamet waited outside for two hours until he saw Stoudemire and asked him to sign his jersey.

When he was 17 years old, he got cast in “Interstellar” and left his New York home to live alone in Canada as they filmed.

caption “Interstellar” won an Oscar in 2015 for visual effects. source Warner Bros.

Chalamet explained to the Los Angeles Times that he didn’t want to be accompanied by guardians while working on the movie. To avoid them tagging along, he found a California state law that said a person who has a high school degree and is more than 16 years old is legally allowed to travel alone, as long as the film’s production company is based outside of the West Coast.

“I just told my parents I was going alone,” Chalamet said. “I’ve always felt like there was less creative space on sets with guardians. I just felt independent at a young age.”

