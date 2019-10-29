Timothée Chalamet said he gets confused for Tom Holland despite blowing his own Spider-Man audition 4 years ago

- source
- BBC Radio 1/YouTube
- Timothée Chalamet said fans on the street often confuse him for Spider-Man actor Tom Holland.
- “People go oh you’re the Spider-Man, you’re the Tom Holland guy … no that’s not me!” he told BBC Radio 1 film critic Ali Plumb.
- Chalamet did audition for the role eventually landed by Holland, recalling last year of it: “I read twice and I left sweating in a total panic.”
- But despite being confused for the actor who snagged the lead, he’s got nothing but praise for him.
- “It’s awesome, though, because he’s a great guy and a fucking awesome Spider-Man. Best Spider-Man,” he told Radio 1.
- Chalamet’s new Netflix movie “The King” premieres on Netflix and in select theaters November 1.
Timothée Chalamet may already be something of a household name, but he said people often mistake him for Spider-Man actor Tom Holland.
On Monday, BBC Radio 1 film critic Ali Plumb spoke to Chalamet ahead of the release of his new Netflix movie “The King,” and asked: “When fans bump into you on the street, what do they typically say?”
“Some know a lot, and are well-researched and some are like, ‘Wait I know you from something?'” Chalamet said.
“People go oh you’re the Spider-Man, you’re the Tom Holland guy … no that’s not me!”
Chalamet did audition for the role eventually landed by Holland, recalling at the 2018 Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards: “I read twice and I left sweating in a total panic.
“I called my agent, Brian Swardstrom, and I said, ‘Brian, I thought about this a lot and I have to go back and knock on that door and read again,'” Chalamet told attendees.
But it seems there are no hard feelings today. Chalamet told Radio 1 it’s awesome fans confuse him for the young British actor who scored the lead role.
“It’s awesome though because he’s a great guy and a fucking awesome Spider-Man, best Spider-Man,” he said.
“The King” premieres on Netflix and in select theaters on November 1st.
Watch Chalamet’s interview with Radio 1 below.
