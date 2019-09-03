Timothée Chalamet wore a silky silver suit to the Venice Film Festival, proving he’s the king of the red carpet

caption Timothée Chalamet attends a screening of “The King” at the Venice Film Festival on Monday. source Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet is arguably one of the most fashionable men in Hollywood. He’s pulled off numerous patterned suits over the years, and has also experimented with bold accessories.

On Monday, Chalamet proved he’s red-carpet royalty once again while attending the Venice Film Festival in support of his upcoming film, “The King.” He arrived wearing a silver Haider Ackermann suit, which stood out thanks to its high-shine material and rolled-up pants.

The actor also donned black boots that contrasted his clothes, two silk belts over his jacket, and a straight-neck shirt that looks like it was made out of silk underneath.

caption Timothée Chalamet. source Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Chalamet wasn’t the only actor to walk the red carpet in a standout look.

Chalamet’s co-star and reported girlfriend Lily Rose Depp attended the screening wearing a blush-pink gown with a floor-length skirt, strapless top, and a matching scarf wrapped around her neck.

caption Lily Rose Depp and Timothée Chalamet walk the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival. source Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images

While Chalamet’s recent ensemble may have turned heads, the actor is no stranger to wearing audacious looks on the red carpet.

In 2018, for example, he wore a powder-blue Alexander McQueen suit with orange flowers and birds embroidered on his jacket to the premiere of “Beautiful Boy.”

He completed the look with a high-neck shirt and casual red-and-white sneakers.

caption Timothée Chalamet at the premiere of “Beautiful Boy” in 2018. source Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

He later stole the show at the 2019 Golden Globe awards in an all-black ensemble comprised of a long-sleeved shirt with a buttoned neckline, pleated trousers, and a sparkling harness designed by Louis Vuitton.

Representatives for Haider Ackermann did not immediately reply to Insider’s request for comment.