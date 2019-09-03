Timothée Chalamet wore a silky silver suit to the Venice Film Festival, proving he’s the king of the red carpet

- source
- Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images
- Timothée Chalamet attended the annual Venice Film Festival on Monday in support of his upcoming film, “The King.”
- He walked the red carpet wearing a silver suit created by French designer Haider Ackermann over a straight-neck shirt that also looked like it was made out of silk.
- To complete his look, the actor rolled up his pant legs and wore two silk belts over his jacket.
- Chalamet has experimented with daring fashion in the past. Since 2018, he’s worn both a floral suit with sneakers and a jeweled harness on the red carpet.
Timothée Chalamet is arguably one of the most fashionable men in Hollywood. He’s pulled off numerous patterned suits over the years, and has also experimented with bold accessories.
On Monday, Chalamet proved he’s red-carpet royalty once again while attending the Venice Film Festival in support of his upcoming film, “The King.” He arrived wearing a silver Haider Ackermann suit, which stood out thanks to its high-shine material and rolled-up pants.
The actor also donned black boots that contrasted his clothes, two silk belts over his jacket, and a straight-neck shirt that looks like it was made out of silk underneath.
Chalamet wasn’t the only actor to walk the red carpet in a standout look.
Chalamet’s co-star and reported girlfriend Lily Rose Depp attended the screening wearing a blush-pink gown with a floor-length skirt, strapless top, and a matching scarf wrapped around her neck.
- source
- Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images
Read more: Watch Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson looking absolutely medieval in the first trailer for Netflix’s ‘The King’
While Chalamet’s recent ensemble may have turned heads, the actor is no stranger to wearing audacious looks on the red carpet.
In 2018, for example, he wore a powder-blue Alexander McQueen suit with orange flowers and birds embroidered on his jacket to the premiere of “Beautiful Boy.”
He completed the look with a high-neck shirt and casual red-and-white sneakers.
- source
- Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
He later stole the show at the 2019 Golden Globe awards in an all-black ensemble comprised of a long-sleeved shirt with a buttoned neckline, pleated trousers, and a sparkling harness designed by Louis Vuitton.
Representatives for Haider Ackermann did not immediately reply to Insider’s request for comment.
