Actor Timothy Hutton is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in 1983, leading to the cancelation of his Fox TV series ‘Almost Family’

caption Timothy Hutton is pictured on the now-cancelled Fox series “Almost Family.” source FOX via Getty Images

Former model Sera Johnston accused actor Timothy Hutton of raping her when she was 14 years old in 1983, BuzzFeed news reported Monday.

Later that day, Fox confirmed that Hutton’s TV series “Almost Family” had been canceled.

Hutton “completely and unequivocally” denied the allegations, saying Johnston “fabricated” the story.

Former model Sera Johnston told BuzzFeed News on Monday that Hutton raped her after she and two other junior high friends were invited back to his Vancouver, British Columbia, hotel room more than three decades ago, while he was filming “Iceman” in the city.

Hutton “completely and unequivocally” denied the allegation in a statement to the outlet. His lawyer said Hutton had never even met Johnston and “will not spend one more minute dignifying these allegations as they are patently false and designed only to extort money from him.”

caption Timothy Hutton, left, is pictured in October 1983 with his then girlfriend Demi Moore, right. source Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Within hours of the account being posted on BuzzFeed, Fox confirmed to Deadline that Hutton’s TV series had been canceled. Deadline pointed out that there were signs “Almost Family” – in which Hutton plays a fertility doctor who used his own sperm to get dozens of patients pregnant over the years – was going to get cut. But usually such announcements are saved for May.

According to Johnston’s account, she and two other friends were hanging out in the Granville Island area of Vancouver one evening in 1983 when Hutton and his friends motioned for them to come into a restaurant where they were eating.

Johnston said she immediately recognized Hutton from his work in film, especially his role in “Ordinary People,” for which he won the 1980 Academy Award for best supporting actor.

Starstruck, the three girls followed the men back to Hutton’s hotel room when invited, where Johnston said they were offered drinks. She said the men were aware that she was 14.

At one point, she told BuzzFeed that Hutton and one of his friends took her to another room, where Hutton proceeded to rape her while the other friend sexually assaulted her.

She said the incident caused her to quit acting, and act out at school, which led to her expulsion. She also blamed the incident for her stint as an exotic dancer, a series of toxic relationships, and two failed marriages, saying it “colored every area of my life.”

Johnston didn’t raise an issue with Hutton over this alleged incident until 2017, when she tried to broker a settlement. While the two parties initially agreed to a $135,000 payout, Johnston eventually walked away from the deal, saying she couldn’t stomach it.

She said she filed a criminal complaint against Hutton late last year with the Vancouver Police Department. A spokesman for the department told BuzzFeed, “if there was a report filed with the VPD, we will be investigating.

“We take all crimes very seriously and our officers will conduct a thorough investigation,” the spokesman said.