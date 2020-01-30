An advertising watchdog alleges Goop violated a court order by claiming candles and perfumes can ‘ease OCD, anxiety, and depression’

caption Gwyneth Paltrow on an episode of “The Goop Lab.” source Adam Rose/Netflix

The organization TruthInAdvertising.org has sent a complaint letter to California regulators about Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness company, and its health claims.

The group alleges Goop violated a 2018 court order that banned the company from claiming that any of its products can treat an ailment unless that product has FDA approval to do so.

TINA.org alleges that 11 Goop products, including a perfume and many supplements, make misleading claims about how they can improve issues like memory, anxiety, neurosis, hair loss, and OCD.

Goop told Insider that TINA.org didn’t try to substantiate its claims before filing, and stands by its products.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness company, Goop, has been the source of controversy for years for its promotion of scientifically unsound ideas like vaginal steaming and psychic readings.

The company has also agreed to comply with a 2018 court order that it would not publish health claims about products that do not have FDA approval. Even its new Netflix show, The Goop Lab, while controversial because of its portrayals of fringe therapies like using psychedelics or mediums, included appropriate disclaimers that it’s not designed to provide medical advice.

But according to the organization TruthinAdvertising.org (TINA), a nonprofit advertising watchdog, some new products on Goop’s website are marketed to ease various medical ailments in ways that, it says, cannot be possible.

In a complaint letter to California legislators on Monday, TINA said Goop is violating its court order prohibiting the company from making false or misleading statements about supplements or medical devices, as well as claims that its products can treat diseases without FDA approval.

“Goop seems to have forgotten that it is legally bound by a court order to refrain from engaging in deceptive marketing or, worse, is knowingly violating the order,” TINA.org Executive Director Bonnie Patten said on the organization’s website. “It is outrageous that Goop continues to exploit health issues in order to make money.”

Patten urged lawmakers to reopen the investigation and enforce the court order appropriately.

caption Ingredients in Goop products include one that “treats negative energy, anxiety, neurosis, and OCD,” according to Goop’s website. source Anna Miller

TINA specifically calls out a perfume and supplements on Goop’s website

The original court order came out of a lawsuit filed by the California Food, Drug and Medical Task Force, which alleged that Goop was “deceptively overhyping” the health benefits of some of its products. For example, its “Yoni Egg” (an egg to be placed in a woman’s vagina) was described as a tool to balance hormones and make it easier to wait for the restroom, which experts disputed.

TINA is now calling out Goop for a perfume marketed on its website, which contains an ingredient, agar (or aloe wood), that its website says “treats negative energy, anxiety, neurosis, and OCD.” TINA contests that the court order bars Goop from making such a claim because agar is not an FDA-approved treatment.

Goop is also marketing a supplement for menopausal women “formulated with botanicals that support … hormonal balance,” and a “detoxifying superpowder” that was supposedly designed “to help fight the formation of free radicals caused by poor diet, alcohol, stress, and environmental toxins.”

Experts have told Insider that “detoxes” don’t work, and the body’s own organs are designed to do the only type of cleansing it needs.

TINA alleges there are 11 products with false or misleading claims in total, including a supplement marketed to relieve stress and anxiety and another to support hair growth.

“Their entire business model is based around the selling of unproven approaches to health,” Timothy Caulfield, the research director of the Health Law Institute at the University of Alberta and author of the book “Is Gwyneth Paltrow Wrong About Everything? When Celebrity Culture and Science Clash,” told Insider. “It would be like telling the Hershey company they can’t sell candy.”

Goop was the object of many outspoken doctors’ and scientists’ ire this month, when the trailer, and then the show itself, were released. Dr. Caroline Apovian, a professor of medicine at Boston University, told Insider one part of an episode on nutrition “is all made up and not based on any nutritional science whatsoever.”

Dr Jen Gunter, a gynecologist known for her “brutal critiques” of Goop and its recommendations, called another episode “disgusting and shameful,” Insider previously reported. “The whole episode was a carnival side show,” she said.

Goop told Insider it does not have any misleading products claims on the site

A statement provided by Goop’s director of communications, Jacqueline Weitzen, said the company is proud of its research team that vets products’ labels, and accused TINA of making “unsubstantiated product claims.”

“We take all legitimate issues around product claims and efficacy very seriously,” Weitzen said.

“TINA has a history of attacking without asking questions in an effort to gain publicity through the shock value of their statements. It’s ironic that TINA accuses Goop of making unsubstantiated product claims when their own statements are made without any effort to substantiate what they have said about us.

“If TINA had reached out, they would have learned that Goop keeps product support dossiers and could have answered their questions. Goop has a robust legal and compliance team that works closely with our science and research group to vet product claims.”