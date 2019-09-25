The cofounder of Tinder just cut the price tag of his Hollywood Hills mansion and relisted it for $9.75 million — here’s a look inside

caption Sean Rad is the cofounder of Tinder. source Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; Noel Kleinman; Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Sean Rad has relisted his Hollywood Hills home for $9.75 million, the Los Angeles Times’ Neal J. Leitereg reported.

Rad is the cofounder of popular mobile app Tinder. He launched the app with Justin Mateen in 2012 and served as the CEO until 2016. In March, Medium reported that the app was valued at around $10 billion.

Rad bought the gated Hollywood Hills home back in 2016 for $7.65 million. According to Leitereg, he listed the home for $10.9 million last year, but took it off the market.

The property boasts 5,589 square feet of living space and includes a main house, a guest house, a pool, and an outdoor patio.

The Oppenheim Group, the California-based real-estate brokerage featured on Netflix’s original series “Selling Sunset,” has the listing.

“Just about everyone is interested in a house like this, we already have a couple of serious buyers considering the house. It’s in one of the most desirable areas in LA, set on a flat lot in the lower bird streets area of the Hollywood Hills,” president and founder of the Oppenheim Group Jason Oppenheim told Business Insider.

Keep reading for a look inside.

In September, Rad relisted his Hollywood Hills home for $9.75 million — over $1 million less than what he listed it for last year, the Los Angeles Times’ Neal J. Leitereg reported.

Hollywood Hills is a swanky hillside neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, known for its stunning views, ultra-wealthy residents, and high price tags. According to Zillow, as of August 2019, the city’s median home value was $1,776,300.

The front of the main house is covered in ivy.

It opens up to wooden floors and an entryway staircase.

The main living area boasts an array of seating options, a fireplace, and a piano.

Also on the main level is a family room, a maid’s quarters, a kitchen, and a formal dining room.

The kitchen has a contemporary appearance and features a large island with four bar stools.

Here’s a closer look at the master bedroom …

… and the expansive master bathroom.

Another living area in the main house features doors that open to the backyard.

The property’s studio-like guest house comes with a bedroom area and a small kitchen.

Outside, there is a patio with a seating area …

… and a large swimming pool.

Though Rad is selling this ivy-covered home, he doesn’t plan on leaving the neighborhood. In August of 2018, the Los Angeles Times reported that he bought another Hollywood Hills home for a staggering $24 million.

Rad’s home isn’t the only Hollywood Hills home seeking a buyer this year. In September, Business Insider reported that former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez sold his Hollywood Hills mansion for $4.4 million — roughly $400,000 less than what he reportedly purchased it for.

Also in September, Business Insider reported that Twitter co-founder, Jack Dorsey, listed his Hollywood Hills home for $4.5 million barely a year after he bought it.