A popup on Tinder is warning users to protect themselves from coronavirus which is ‘more important’ than having fun

source Screenshot

The coronavirus outbreak that originated in China has killed 3,000 people and infected more than 90,000, according to recent totals.

The virus has spread to at least 60 other countries and killed 150 people outside of mainland China.

Popular dating app Tinder has added reminders about how users can protect themselves from COVID-19, the coronavirus disease.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The death toll of the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, is now more than 3,000, and the virus has infected more than 90,000 people worldwide, most of them in China. The US now has nearly 100 reported cases

On January 30, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared it a global health emergency. The virus has disrupted travel worldwide, leading to flight cancellations, quarantines, and other breakdowns in movement. The virus has spread to 60 countries and is now on every continent except Antarctica. Some experts have said it could become a permanent virus that humans face, akin to the seasonal flu, though health officials have stopped short of calling it a pandemic.

Dating app Tinder gave users some advice about how to stay safe, linking back to WHO, which popped up while swiping through potential matches. The message, which says “Your wellbeing is our #1 priority,” doesn’t get prime placement in the app. It took several minutes of consistent swiping through probably dozens of people before the message finally appeared.

Tinder’s advice is consistent with what the CDC suggests: good hand hygiene, avoiding touching your face, keep your distance from sick people.

source Tinder

Some people pointed out that they have more pressing concerns on Tinder.

tinder out here protecting me from corona virus more than they’re protecting me from bad pickup lines and weirdos pic.twitter.com/vuw6PjdtH5 — Linds (@lindzsIay) March 3, 2020

Others noted that Tinder was seemingly giving more guidance than the government.

Thank you, @Tinder, for the coronavirus health warning. I have now seen more info from a dating app than I have from the government. — Teddy ????????️‍???? (@TeddySBeeston) March 3, 2020

The CDC recently removed information about how many people have been tested for COVID-19 from its website.

While the information might be helpful for some, others want Tinder to be a respite from constant updates on COVID-19.

Why is this a thing. Tinder already makes me feel depressed I don’t need to feel anxious about this too?? Sounds insensitive af but I’m a bit over hearing about Coronavirus every second of the day. Life goes on!! pic.twitter.com/JsWC6cPvsl — EDM???? (@EllieDaisy11) March 3, 2020

As Business Insider reported, COVID-19 has already been prominent on dating apps, where users are making fake profiles for the virus, and incorporating it into pickup lines.

Source: Business Insider