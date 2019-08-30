Disappointing photos show that tiny homes may not be everything they’re cracked up to be

caption Tiny homes can be disappointing in real life. source Denver Post Photo by Cyrus McCrimmon/Getty Images, Mike Morgan/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Tiny homes are trendy residences and vacation accommodations that embrace minimalism.

Some can feel spacious, while others can look like cramped motel rooms.

Location is also important – a tiny home in a parking lot isn’t as whimsical as a tiny home on a mountaintop.

Tiny homes can lead to big disappointments.

These trendy residences and vacation accommodations have helped people save hundreds of thousands of dollars by embracing minimalism. But they’re not always as quaint as they seem.

While some tiny homes feel spacious and homey with real furniture and cheerful furnishings, others can look like cramped motel rooms.

Here are 10 photos of tiny homes that didn’t live up to the hype.

One of the advantages of having a tiny home is how mobile they are.

caption A tiny home trailer. source inrainbows/Shutterstock

They can be hooked up to trucks and SUVs for peak wanderlust.

But the underside of tiny home trailers isn’t always pretty.

caption Under a tiny home. source Lisa C./Yelp

The wear and tear of living in a mobile home can damage the “basement” of tiny homes.

They can be wheeled to scenic locations…

caption A tiny home in a field of flowers. source Lowphoto/Shutterstock

Being able to live anywhere is appealing.

…or parking lots.

caption A tiny home in Berlin, Germany. source Paul Zinken/picture alliance via Getty Images

Besides being less scenic, parking restrictions can be overly complicated.

Bekah Taylor of Tiny Little Life previously told Business Insider that zoning laws for tiny houses can be strict, and some require you to own the land where your tiny house is built or parked. They can even dictate the size of the lot.

“I wish I had known that it would take a lot of work to find a place to park a tiny home,” she said. “We live in Portland, Oregon, and the rules for tiny homes are pretty relaxed, but it was still a lot of work to find something that worked for us.”

Tiny homes surrounded by greenery feel quaint and whimsical.

caption A tiny home in Alaska. source ron99/Shutterstock

Tiny homes offer an escape in isolation.

Not all tiny home surroundings are as aesthetically pleasing.

caption Tiny homes in Belmopan, Belize. source Josh Gross/Wikimedia Commons/Creative Commons

The view isn’t always something to write home about.

Lofts in tiny homes make the small spaces feel more expansive.

caption Greg, Renee, and Andrea Cantori in their 238-square-foot tiny house in Pasadena, Maryland. source Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/MCT via Getty Images

In many tiny homes, the beds are lofted for maximum space.

But the tiny homes can feel… tiny.

caption Brandy Jones adjusts the TV set in her tiny home in Reading, Pennsylvania. source DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images

Tiny homes also get super messy super fast, thanks to their small size. “Tiny House Girl” Jenna writes on her blog, “Tiny House Giant Journey, “Everyone always talks about how easy and fast it is to clean a Tiny House, but they don’t tell you that it’s even easier to get it totally filthy! I can turn my house from a sterile hospital room into a disgusting dumpster in a matter of seconds. One bowl of cereal falls off the counter… my house is a wreck.”

Because of limited space and storage, she says “I feel like I’m constantly cleaning, and that’s a big con for me.”

Tiny homes look pristine when they’re well-lit and well-built.

caption A tiny home in a forest. source ppa/Shutterstock

Tiny homes can be a great way to save money.

Because the homes are so small, everything gets used often and requires extra maintenance.

caption A tiny home under construction. source DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images

Gene Tempest wrote in The New York Times that objects age faster in tiny homes than in regular-sized ones.

“No one warns you that everything is more concentrated in a tiny house, that the natural life cycle of objects accelerates,” Tempest wrote, adding “Everything in our tiny house is worked over more, used harder.”

Some tiny homes make use of light, high ceilings, and other tricks to feel spacious.

caption A tiny home in Tuxbury Tiny House Village. source Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Natural light can go a long way.

But some spaces can’t help but feel cramped.

caption A tiny home in Ottendorf, Germany. source Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images

It can also be difficult to have people over.

“I don’t have parties, and I rarely host dinners. I also have a hard time housing my friends or relatives when they come to visit, because they have to sleep on my futon couch and be ‘okay’ with my compost toilet,” Jenna writes on her blog, “Tiny House Giant Journey.”

Tiny home bedrooms can feel nice and cozy when they’re tastefully furnished.

caption A bedroom at the Tuxbury Tiny House Village. source Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Colorful bedding and cute furnishings brighten up the space.

But when a tiny home bedroom is sparse, it can seem even smaller.

caption A lofted bedroom in a tiny home. source Vince Talotta/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Tiny homes are all about charm. Without extra pizzazz, they can look like dreary motel rooms.

Bela and Spencer of thisxlife previously told Business Insider that nice furniture or luxe details can weigh down the home, making it less mobile. “We overlooked the balance between luxury and mobility: The more luxurious the tiny house, the more it generally weighs, the harder it is to move,” they said. “So far, this hasn’t been a problem because we’ve never needed to move our house, but it has limited our ability to even think about changing positions.”

Having a real bed makes a tiny house feel like home.

caption A tiny home belonging to David Cottrell and wife Kristen Moeller. source Denver Post Photo by Cyrus McCrimmon/Getty Images

This home was featured on “Tiny House Nation” on FYI Network.

But some tiny home beds are just a platform with a thin mattress.

caption A tiny home in Washington, DC. source Mike Morgan/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Making a bed in such limited space also poses a challenge.

“I’m pretty sure I deserve an Olympic medal for making my bed every day in just 40 inches of space,” says Jenna.

Some tiny home living rooms could easily be mistaken for a regular-sized home.

caption A tiny home living room. source ppa/Shutterstock

Windows help create the illusion of expansive space.

But tiny home bathrooms are unmistakably small — some merely the size of a bathroom stall or an airplane lavatory — and hard to clean.

caption A bathroom in a 238-square-foot tiny home in Pasadena, Maryland. source Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Tiny homes use waterless compost toilets, which require a labor-intensive sanitization process to clean. And you can forget about taking long, luxurious baths.

A tiny house in a winter wonderland can be a snug getaway.

caption A tiny home in the mountains. source Ariel Celeste Photography/Shuttestock

Tiny homes remain popular accommodations on Airbnb.

When you put tiny homes next to regular-sized houses, they look even smaller.