How a couple living in a 270-square-foot tiny house organized their space during coronavirus quarantine

caption Quarantine isn’t so bad in a tiny house. source Tiffany the Tiny Home

Tiny house living has prepared couple Tim and Sam for a quarantine lifestyle.

The two live in 270 square feet of space, which has taught them several organizing tricks and space hacks over the years.

It’s helped them adapt during quarantine, as they’ve been able to creatively find ways to stockpile food and create personal space while working from home.

Tim and Sam were born ready for quarantine life.

The couple has been living in their tiny house, Tiffany the Tiny Home, for more than three years. Tiffany has less than 300 square feet of space. You might think that such small quarters would make quarantine difficult, but it’s actually prepared Tim and Sam well for the lockdown lifestyle.

Tiny living has taught them how to make the most of storage space, so they’ve easily adapted creative strategies for stockpiling goods and supplies. All it takes is a few extra organizers and some repurposing tricks.

They’ve also gotten savvy with separating workspaces now that they’re working from home. Both have designated areas in the tiny house so each can have personal space and be able to focus without distractions.

Here’s how they make tiny house living work during quarantine.

Tim and Sam live in a 270-square-foot house, which they call Tiffany the Tiny Home, in Florida.

They share the space with their cat, Oliver, who they said is loving all the time and attention he’s been getting during quarantine.

Living tiny has taught Tim and Sam how to maximize every nook and cranny. It’s prepared them well for quarantine, particularly when stockpiling a couple weeks’ worth of food at a time.

“The kitchen counter is packed during these times,” they said, adding that they utilize window sills to open up the little counter space they have. They also have a basket for extra storage on top of their window sill.

It helps, too, that they have a foldable drying rack. “If we need more space to cook, we can store it away until dinner is over and we need to clean up,” they said.

By the stove, they keep knives on a magnetic wall strip and spices on the back ledge of the stove top. This keeps the other half of the counter that’s not filled with stockpiled goods clear for cooking space.

They only have one real cupboard to store dry goods, so they took anything they could squeeze air out of to make space. “It doesn’t seem like that would be a big deal but it makes a big impact when you have a micro pantry,” they said.

“The lower cabinets have seen a couple extra items these days such as a sack of potatoes, sauce, tapioca pearls for bubble tea, and some extra wine of course,” they said. This led them to add more organizers and baskets.

Tim and Sam said they use a vertical folder organizer to keep their metal sheets, foldable strainer, and collapsible mixing bowl all compact together and pointing up to save space.

“By adding stackable baskets, we were able to use one of them to hold all our Tupperware,” they said. “A lot of this has been converted to collapsible Tupperware to save on space.”

A top basket holds miscellaneous cooking items. They also squeezed another collapsible mixing bowl on the inside cabinet wall with a command strip hook.

But not everything fits in the kitchen. They repurposed an extra storage space under the stairs, where they typically keep hurricane emergency stash stuff, to store canned food instead.

They also placed stockpiled snacks and gallon water jugs under their couch to keep them out of the way. The latter doubles as weights for Sam.

“We have a huge grocery bag of snacks in the living room that we are not dipping into until we have to,” they said.

In their closet, they use a shoe organizer for towels and beach stuff, which gave them more vertical space. They’re also using Tim’s suitcase as storage for his work clothes since he’s not traveling right now.

But tiny living also presents a challenge when it comes to sharing space with someone 24/7. To give each other room, Tim and Sam created different work stations.

Sam typically works remotely on her computer in the master loft overlooking the home. She uses a cooler as a makeshift desk.

Tim usually takes up residence downstairs. They’ve been using their table a lot more since they’ve been working from home, which takes away a bit of storage space.

Despite the tiny space in their tiny house, quarantine feels normal for them, they said. “We haven’t gotten cabin fever since this is our home and we oftentimes forget how small we live since it’s been three-plus years now.”