The widest room in this New York City townhouse measures 10 feet across — and it’s selling for $5 million

The townhouse is about to go on the market for $5 million.

The widest room in a narrow New York City townhouse is just 10 feet wide – and it’s selling for $5 million.

The exterior of the Lower Manhattan home measures just under 13 feet, a Douglas Elliman agent told Business Insider.

Real estate developers are building more super-narrow townhouses in leftover space from larger projects, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The exterior of the newly-built industrial-looking house in Manhattan’s historic South Street Seaport district is just under 13 feet wide. But listing agent Gordon von Broock of Douglas Elliman said the home was designed with its size constraints in mind.

“There’s high ceilings, very low profile, there’s no moldings or anything that sticks out,” he told Business Insider. “Everything’s very clean. I think it just feels – I wouldn’t say spacious – but it feels like a normal room.”

Real estate developers in New York City are starting to build more and more ultra-narrow townhouses, often to use up leftover space from larger projects, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“There’s only so much land that can be sold and developed and, at some point, people are finding unique ways to build – and more creative ways,” von Broock told Business Insider.

The Seaport townhouse was built on leftover land from a five-unit condo building on the same lot developed by Andreas Giacoumis, according to the Journal. Once the city building department gives the townhouse its own official address of 267 ½ Water Street, it will be ready to close a sale, von Broock said – although they’ve already been showing the home.

The developer, Giacoumis, told the Journal that “small spaces are the way of the future.”

Here’s a look inside the narrow, ultra-modern home.

The Manhattan townhouse measures 10 feet wide on the inside and just under 13 feet on the exterior. It’s about to go on the market for $5 million.

The townhouse looks particularly narrow when viewed head-on: It’s sandwiched between two wider buildings. Its facade is made up of glass and steel columns.

The home is in New York’s Seaport District, which listing agent Gordon von Broock says is an up-and-coming neighborhood that reminds him of the early days of Tribeca or the Meatpacking District’s popularity. “The biggest thing that would be attractive to buyers is living in that area,” he told Business Insider.

“There might be one other townhouse in all of South Street Seaport,” von Broock said. “Everything down in South Street is landmarked and there’s really nothing over five stories in that whole area. So when you’re living in that area, it feels like a very quaint community.”

A virtually staged photo of the home's living area.

The light-filled home office sits on the first floor of the building, along with the living area.

A virtually staged photo of the home office.

Large windows throughout the townhouse help the space feel airy and open instead of cramped.

A virtually staged photo of one of the home's bedrooms.

The 2,706-square-foot home includes three bedrooms, a home office, and a basement with storage and laundry.

A virtually staged photo of one of the home's bedrooms.

There are three and a half bathrooms.

A virtually staged photo of the home's master bathroom.

The buyer will have access to a private roof terrace.

The basement has storage and a laundry room. Another way space was conserved was by building the staircase in the center of the building, according to von Broock. There is no elevator.

A virtually staged photo of the basement.

The townhouse was built on leftover space on a lot where a developer built a 20-foot wide condo building, a trend that more and more developers are starting to pick up.

A virtually staged photo of one of the home's bedrooms.

A virtually staged photo of the interior.

