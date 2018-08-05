We went shopping at TJ Maxx and Nordstrom Rack to see which was a better discount store, and the winner was clear

caption We found an extensive selection of designer handbags at Nordstrom Rack. source Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

Nordstrom is increasingly leaning on its off-price concept, Nordstrom Rack, for growth.

These discount stores now exceed its full-price locations. Nordstrom operates 239 Rack stores in the US and 122 full-line stores.

TJ Maxx, meanwhile, has reported strong same-store sales numbers for several years, using a similar discount model.

We compared the shopping experience at Nordstrom Rack and TJ Maxx to find out which off-price store is better.

Off-price shopping is on-trend.

TJ Maxx is a shining example of what is working in today’s brick-and-mortar shopping environment. The US’ largest off-price chain has reported strong same-store sales number for several years while department stores look on enviously, reporting weaker sales and being forced to close stores.

Rather than lose out to the off-price channel, some department stores are working on creating their own version, like Macy’s, which is doubling down on its Backstage concept.

Nordstrom’s off-price offshoot, Nordstrom Rack, predates TJ Maxx, however. It was launched in 1973, three years before TJ Maxx, in the basement of one of its full-price stores in Seattle, and it sold clearance clothing from the main store. In recent years, it has become one of the biggest areas of growth for the company, and these stores now outnumber Nordstrom’s full-price locations.

In its most recent quarter, same-store sales at Nordstrom Rack cooled slightly, up by 0.4% versus a 3.7% increase the previous quarter. However, the trend for the past three years has been that these stores are outgrowing their full-price sister locations.

After putting Macy’s off-price concept to the test in June, we decided to see how Nordstrom Rack fared in comparison to TJ Maxx. Here’s what we found:

We headed to Nordstrom Rack in Manhattan’s Union Square on a sunny afternoon in July.

Much like TJ Maxx, Nordstrom Rack sells designer brands at a 30-70% discount.

The layout of the store felt a lot like a TJ Maxx …

… as did the accessories section. Cheaper jewelry hung from racks, and more expensive pieces were locked in a cabinet.

All beauty products were self-service.

However, the brands were high-end.

While the premise is the same as TJ Maxx, it felt like a more upscale version.

caption These Marc Jacobs handbags cost almost $200. source Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

These Tumi suitcases were nearly $400.

The store was mostly split out by individual brands, which made it easier to shop and less of a bargain hunt.

We spotted lots of exclusive labels such as Rag & Bone, Theory, and 7 For All Mankind, which are less likely to be found in a TJ Maxx store.

However, there was definitely some cross-over between the brands that were stocked in both stores.

caption Calvin Klein is also prevalent in TJ Maxx. source Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

In the clearance section, different labels were jumbled in together.

Around 20% of what is sold in these discount stores is clearance inventory from its stores and website. Most items are bought specifically for the Nordstrom Rack store.

Source: Racked

Taking that into consideration, you might not be getting as good a deal as you think.

The layout in the Nordstrom Rack shoe section was very similar to TJ Maxx, but it did feel more organized.

There were multiple sizes in some styles …

… and on well-known brands.

These stores have become a key area of growth for Nordstrom. Same-store sales here have outpaced its full-line stores for the past three years, especially online.

For this reason, the company has been growing its off-price store locations: Nordstrom now operates 239 off-price stores and 122 full-line stores in the US.

Nordstrom said it would be opening 12 new Nordstrom Rack stores in 2018 and only one new Nordstrom.

caption The no-frills checkout area was just like TJ Maxx. source Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

Next, we headed to TJ Maxx in Downtown Manhattan. Menswear and luggage were at the entrance to the store. We instantly spotted some recognizable brands such as Samsonite and Nautica.

Seasonal clothing was put front and center.

We spotted dozens of well-known brands.

In some areas of the store, brands were clustered together, which was easy to shop …

… and in some cases, there were multiple sizes in one style.

But on the whole, it was pretty chaotic and lived up to the bargain-hunt promise.

The clearance section was sprawling, and the clothing felt a lot less fashionable than at Nordstrom Rack.

Both men’s and women’s wear included a section devoted to “Premium Designers,” where trendy brands such as Theory and Vince had their own mini-sections.

More expensive items were boxed up in plastic to prevent shoplifting.

This location was considerably larger than the Nordstrom Rack we had visited, which meant there was room for homeware and furniture.

We found more popular brands here.

Overall, the products felt much less exclusive than what we found at Nordstrom Rack.

TJ Maxx is all about the bargain hunt.

Overall: On paper, these stores appear to be identical, offering big discounts on designer labels. While a no-frills store layout is a factor in both, there is a big difference between the quality of the brands and, therefore, the prices.

At Nordstrom Rack, the focus is on more exclusive designer labels, which means it’s generally more expensive. At TJ Maxx, there is a wide mix of lesser-known labels, affordable designer brands such as Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren, and a few “premium” labels scattered in between.

Overall, Nordstrom Rack was the winner. While it is expensive, you do feel that you are shopping for better-quality products.