The British version of TJ Maxx is selling a $75 statue of Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte — and it’s absolutely terrifying

caption The Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, left, and a figurine based off the same photo, right. source Chris Jelf/ Kensington Royal, Twitter, @amelia_perrin

A UK discount store is selling a terrifying figurine of some of Britain’s royals for £60 ($75).

The TK Maxx figurine of Kate Middleton with two of her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, was inspired by a photograph of the family which originally featured Prince William as well.

Some fans on Twitter complained that William was left out of the ornament, while others noticed the creepy figurine looks nothing like the real-life royals.

A UK discount store is selling royal family memorabilia featuring Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte – and fans have a lot to say about one terrifying statue.

TK Maxx – the British version of American retail chain TJ Maxx – went viral on Thursday after photos of the royal figurine were shared on Twitter.

caption TK Maxx is selling the figurine for $75. source Twitter, @amelia_perrin

The statue of Middleton with two of her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, is based on the Cambridge family’s official Christmas card photo taken in 2015.

Fans came to two conclusions about the figurine – that the statue looks nothing like their real-life counterparts, and that it was odd Prince William wasn’t included, despite being in the original photo on which the statue is based.

caption The Cambridge card’s official Christmas portrait 2015. source Chris Jelf, Kensington Palace

“Not a good likeness to Charlotte and where is Prince Wills? Expensive and ugly,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Why does Charlotte look like a 70-year-old complete with make-up?” another joked.

“The detail is amazing,” one Twitter user added. “Really erm captured her… eyes?”

caption Fans don’t think the figurine looks anything like the royals. source Twitter, @amelia_perrin

The figurine is being sold for £60 ($75).

A lot has changed for the Cambridge family since the original photograph was taken.

Charlotte was only six months old during their Christmas photo shoot in December 2015, and recent photos of the young princess are almost unrecognizable from the figurine version.

In the years that have passed since the Christmas photo, not only has Charlotte perfected her regal wave to the cameras, but it was also announced that she’ll be joining Prince George at his school in the fall.

The couple’s youngest child, Prince Louis, also wasn’t included in the figurine, as he wasn’t born when the original photo was taken.

He celebrated his first birthday in April, and made his first public appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour earlier this month.