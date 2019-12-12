TLC just announced a reality show about ‘mixed-weight’ couples called ‘Hot and Heavy,’ and people are upset

caption Rusty describes Adrianna as “the hottest woman I have ever seen in my life” in the trailer. source TLC

TLC is facing backlash for a new reality show that centers around “mixed-weight” couples.

The show, titled “Hot and Heavy,” which does not air until Tuesday, January 7 on TLC, features the relationship trials and tribulations of three couples where the female partners are medically obese.

The negative reaction did not come from two different sized people being together, but rather from the show’s execution in using only bigger women as the “heavy” partner.

Other issues raised included the title of the show, the term “mixed-weight,” and the channel producing a show that appears to exploit larger people for entertainment.

TLC announced a new reality TV show about “mixed-weight” couples on Twitter this week, and even though it’s yet to air, it has already sparked outrage.

The backlash is not around two people of different sizes being together, but rather the idea that the production was baiting for negative attention towards these real-life couples and contributing to sexist beauty standards.

caption Kristin and Rusty are seen talking about gastric bypass surgery for Kristin if they want to have kids. source TLC

Posting about its “Hot and Heavy” show, which will air on Tuesday, January 7, TLC said: “For these couples, love knows no size. See the highs and lows of their mixed-weight relationships on the series premiere of #HotandHeavy Tuesday, January 7 at 10/9c,” along with a trailer of the show.

For these couples, love knows no size. See the highs and lows of their mixed-weight relationships on the series premiere of #HotandHeavy Tuesday, January 7 at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/QAFh8AILj7 — TLC Network (@TLC) December 10, 2019

Twitter users immediately responded by calling the show “tone deaf” and offensive.

caption Joy said in the trailer that conventionally attractive women are the most offended by her dating Chris. source TLC

One reply questioned why only female partners were featured as the “heavy” person.

They said: “So…a show exclusively about ‘men who love plus-size women’ but not women who love plus-size men. Why not both ways, @TLC?”

So…

a show exclusively about

"men who love

plus-size women"

but not women who love

plus-size men.

Why not both ways, @TLC ? pic.twitter.com/Id62jgtQw1 — GESS (@GESSwrites) December 11, 2019

The show, echoing Curvy Wife Guy, appears to be holding up the male partners in these couples as regular men who are battling to be with their partner, despite her size, rather than simply just loving them for who they are.

In the short trailer, the couples – Joy and Chris, Kristin and Rusty, and Adrianna and Ricardo – are all seen dealing with separate issues related to the women’s size in the edited clip, but the trailer includes no mention of any relationship problems that the men might be bringing to the table.

caption Joy said in the beginning of the clip: “My mom told me that it would be difficult to find love if I was heavy.” source TLC

With no representation of a woman dating larger men, the show appears to be peddling physical sexist standards where it is seen as “shocking” for a man to love someone bigger than him.

One person said: “I want “mixed-weight” to die a fiery death. because overwhelmingly this is applied to fat women in relationships with less fat or thin men. Meanwhile pop culture has been giving us fat men with thin wives as a norm for like every comedy sitcom or romcom?!?”

I want “mixed-weight” to die a fiery death. because overwhelmingly this is applied to fat women in relationships with less fat or thin men. meanwhile pop culture has been giving us fat men with thin wives as a norm for like every comedy sitcom or romcom?!? https://t.co/2zBUic3Mdb — Shantel G. Buggs, Ph.D. (@sgbuggs) December 11, 2019

Another said: “Of course, only the women are heavier. Let’s retitle, “How Can Men Possibly Love Fat Women?”

Of course, only the women are heavier.

Let's retitle, "How Can Men Possibly Love Fat Women?"

???????????? — Emily McCarty (@emjmccarty) December 11, 2019

Others highlighted the questionable title and the use of the term “mixed-weight.” One tweet said: “This is not okay and that title is horrible.”

This is not okay and that title is horrible. — Lil’Aaron (@CVNubiana) December 11, 2019

However, even the show’s branding seems to hammer home the “heavy” element of the show.

caption The show’s branding is also emphasizing the “heavy” hook. source TLC

TLC did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on the reactions to the show.

