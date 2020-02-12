‘To All the Boys 2’ star Jordan Fisher reveals how the film’s most stunning scene came together and how the cast bonded off-camera

caption Jordan Fisher and Lana Condor in “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still You Love.” source Netflix

“To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” star Jordan Fisher (John Ambrose McClaren) spoke to Insider about filming the movie, which is a sequel to 2018’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

The actor told us that it was “easy” working with his costars, some of whom he already knew prior to filming.

He also said that the snowy, picturesque scene between John Ambrose and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) “was a difficult scene to film but obviously so worth it because I think that it ended up being pretty magical.”

“To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” star Jordan Fisher opened up about the “movie magic” behind the Netflix film’s most picturesque moment and how the cast bonded when the cameras weren’t rolling.

“My experience on set was just full of love,” Fisher, who stars in “TATB 2” as John Ambrose McClaren, said during an interview with Insider. “It was such a lovely environment and obviously helmed by [director] Michael Fimognari, who’s a beautiful soul, and Lana [Condor], who’s No. 1 on the call sheet.”

The 25-year-old actor continued: “It always starts at the top. We had beautiful people there and everything else was so easy.”

“TATB 2” is based on a novel written by Jenny Han of the same name and centers on protagonist Lara Jean Covey (Condor) navigating romance, friendship, and identity as a high school student. The film follows the events of the 2018 hit “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” as Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) start dating for real after faking it in the first movie.

The reappearance of John Ambrose, a childhood friend and recipient of one of five love letters Lara Jean previously wrote, leads the female protagonist to have complicated feelings, despite being happy with Peter.

Even though the love triangle is at the forefront of the movie, Fisher said that the stars were friendly and close off-camera

“We were friends going into it,” the actor said, explaining that he knew Centineo and Ross Butler (Trevor) prior to working together on the movie.

“That made things super easy going into it, and then of course beyond that, I love hangs,” Fisher added. “I love to bring the cast together and do things, and play games, eat, have drinks, watch movies. We go on field trips to the movie theater and whatnot together. We had a great time. We had a really lovely time.”

Fisher’s favorite moment from ‘TATB 2’ is the scene when he plays the piano

During the scene, Lara Jean sees John Ambrose playing a melody on the piano in Belleview, the retirement home where they both coincidentally volunteer at. Lara Jean apologizes for not telling John Ambrose about her and Peter’s relationship sooner. She then joins him on the bench and he reminisces about their middle school days, while still playing the instrument.

“It’s a very tough scene to film,” Fisher, who has a musical background, told us. “And, frankly, it was very late in the night when we filmed it, and having to play the piano and improvise and also film a scene at the same time was difficult.”

The actor said that his character was always meant to play the piano in the film “to have some sort of release and catharsis.”

“He’s a sophisticated individual,” Fisher said of John Ambrose. “He is the guy that would also play piano, you know what I mean? That’s just John Ambrose. And then it just kind of worked out that I also play and was able to come up with a chord structure that was completely and entirely unique to the moment and be able to do the scene at the same time. Difficult to film, but I think that it ended up being beautiful.”

One of the movie’s most magical scenes was more challenging to film than it looks

A majority of Fisher’s scenes in “TATB 2” are shared with Condor’s Lara Jean. One of the film’s most stunning scenes occurs at Belleview’s Star Ball, which takes place after Lara Jean and Peter break up. John Ambrose and Lara Jean attend the event together, slow dance, and step outside to get some air.

When they walk outside, they see that it’s snowing and they make snow angels before getting off the cold ground. Then, they kiss as the snow falls and both come to the realization that Lara Jean still has feelings for Peter. Lara Jean goes on to apologize and walk away from John Ambrose.

“It’s movie magic,” Fisher told us of the snow-filled scene, which was filmed in Vancouver during the springtime.

“Michael Fimognari, who’s the director of the film and one of my favorite people on this planet, he has a way of handling those tender moments and he’s such a beautiful soul and so gentle as a human,” the actor continued. “It was just really wonderful and made things a lot easier for us.”

Fisher added that the actors and crew were tasked with filming in fake snow, making sure the shots maintained continuity, and also ensuring that the whole scene looked seamless and romantic.

“The moments that Lara Jean and John Ambrose have together are so intimate and so intentional, but it’s actually really difficult to make those moments feel natural and to make them feel real for an audience,” Fisher said. “It’s very mathematical and it’s very scientific. You have to do certain things and angle yourself in certain ways so that it can be as pedestrian as possible.

“It was a difficult scene to film but, obviously so worth it because I think that it ended up being pretty magical,” he added.

“To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” is now available on Netflix. You can watch the trailer below.