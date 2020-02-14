7 things you probably didn’t know about the making of ‘To All the Boys 2’

caption Lana Condor in “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.” source Netflix

“To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” based on Jenny Han’s second novel in a trilogy, is now available on Netflix.

There are some things fans might not know about the making of the rom-com, like the fact that Jordan Fisher (John Ambrose McClaren) improvised his musical moment in the film.

Fisher also wrote his character’s letter to Lara Jean himself.

The dress that Lana Condor (Lara Jean) wore to the Star Ball at Belleview was also altered so she could “dance, do snow angels, and run in the snow.”

Following the success of 2018’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” a second installment is finally available on Netflix.

“To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” based on the second book in Jenny Han’s trilogy, centers on protagonist Lara Jean Song Covey (Lana Condor) entering a real relationship with Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) after the pair faked it during the first film. At the same time, she reconnects with childhood crush (and a recipient of one of her old love letters) John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher), who coincidentally ends up volunteering at a retirement home with Lara Jean.

Here are seven things you probably didn’t know about the making of “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” or, as it’s known to fans, “TATB 2.”

Thousands of actors submitted audition tapes in the hopes of playing John Ambrose.

caption Jordan Fisher in “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.” source Netflix

John Ambrose was played by Jordan Burtchett in the first film and he appeared at the very end, unexpectedly showing up at the Covey household with Lara Jean’s love letter.

Condor told Variety that when it came time to recast for the sequel, she and the producers used a “colorblind casting process” to find a new actor to play the character, who’s described in the novel as a young Robert Redford.

“With about a week before we had to find somebody, Jordan came in. He read across from Lana and everyone was like, ‘This is it,'” director Michael Fimognari said in the “TATB 2” production notes.

He added: “There was no one tangible thing we were looking for in John Ambrose. But with Jordan, it was love at first sight.”

Han also told Insider that she was impressed by Fisher’s talent and ability to be a great singer, dancer, and actor.

“He does it all,” she told us. “He’s just a superstar. And he’s also remarkably self-possessed and confident and I just adore him.”

Ross Butler, who plays Trevor, said that the cast “ad-libbed a lot on set.”

caption Madeleine Arthur and Ross Butler in “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.” source Netflix

“We would do one or two takes with the lines, then we would just have fun with it,” the actor said during an interview with Variety, adding that he was told that a blooper reel is in the works.

Fisher personally wrote John Ambrose’s letter to Lara Jean.

caption John Ambrose sent Lara Jean a letter after receiving her note. source Netflix

Fisher revealed the fun fact on Twitter and also spoke about it during an interview alongside Condor for Seventeen.

“I remember opening it up and it was so much more impactful for me,” Condor said in the interview.

Condor said that she and Fisher filmed a lot more dialogue for their snowy scene, but it didn’t make the final cut.

caption Jordan Fisher and Lana Condor in “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.” source Bettina Strauss/Netflix

Following her breakup with Peter, Lara Jean attended Belleview’s Star Ball with John Ambrose. After slow dancing, they stepped outside, played in the snow, and kissed. Immediately afterward, they both realized that Lara Jean still had feelings for Peter and Lara Jean left.

The actress told “Entertainment Tonight” that they filmed the moment with several lines and then without the dialogue. Ultimately, they felt like the latter option made more sense.

“They’re so connected and they knew that it was the right decision, without really saying anything,” she said. “Sometimes, you don’t have to say anything, you just know.”

Jordan Fisher improvised the melody that John Ambrose plays in the movie.

caption Jordan Fisher and Lana Condor in “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.” source Netflix

Fisher told Insider that the musical moment that took place at Belleview’s basement was his “favorite moment in the film,” even though it was “difficult” to play the piano, improvise, and deliver lines simultaneously.

“He is the guy that would also play piano, you know what I mean? That’s just John Ambrose,” the actor told us. “And then it just kind of worked out that I also play and was able to come up with a chord structure that was completely and entirely unique to the moment and be able to do the scene at the same time.”

On Twitter, Fisher added that the tune “doesn’t have a name and it doesn’t exist anywhere. I might turn it into something one day though.”

Lara Jean’s J. Mendel dress that she wore to the Star Ball was altered so she could “dance, do snow angels, and run in the snow.”

caption Lana Condor in “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.” source Netflix

Costume designer Lorraine Carson shared the detail in the film’s production notes. In addition to shortening the gown’s tier, additional fabric was added to the shoulders.

While filming, the cast and crew surprised Fisher with a birthday cake that was decorated with Reese’s Pieces, which was a nod to his character.

caption Jordan Fisher plays John Ambrose in the second “TATB” movie. source Jordan Fisher/Instagram

In Han’s book, John Ambrose vividly recalled Lara Jean baking him a peanut butter cake with his name written in Reese’s Pieces before he moved. There’s no cake in the movie, but John Ambrose does ask Lara Jean to bring peanut butter chocolate cupcakes to the time capsule gathering at the treehouse.

Fisher shared a behind-the-scenes video on his Instagram after “TATB 2” was released, and it showed the exact moment the cast and crew gifted him with a chocolate cake that had his character’s name written on it, similar to what was described in the book.