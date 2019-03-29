Jordan Fisher joined the ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ sequel as John Ambrose. Here are 5 things to know about him.

caption Jordan Fisher is an actor, singer, and dancer. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images

On Thursday, it was revealed that Jordan Fisher will be starring as John Ambrose McClaren in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You.”

Fisher might be a new name to some people, but the 24-year-old entertainer has been in the industry for years.

He won season 25 of “Dancing With the Stars,” made his Broadway debut in “Hamilton,” and recently played Mark Cohen in Fox’s TV musical “Rent.”

Jordan Fisher just joined the highly anticipated “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” sequel as John Ambrose McClaren.

In a video shared by Fisher on Thursday, “TATBILB” star Lana Condor (who plays Lara Jean Covey) welcomed him on the set of “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You,” which they recently started filming.

John Ambrose was played by Jordan Burchett in the first film and he appeared at the very end, unexpectedly showing up at the Covey household with Lara Jean’s love letter. It’s unclear how closely “TATBILB 2” will follow Jenny Han’s book, but producer Matt Kaplan told Entertainment Weekly that the arrival of John will “shake things up in Lara Jean and Peter’s [Noah Centineo] world.”

Some people might not be too familiar with the 24-year-old, but he’s been in the entertainment industry for a decade. Here are five things you should know about him.

He’s an actor, singer, and dancer, and showed off those skills in musicals like ‘Grease Live’ and ‘Rent’

caption Jordan Fisher as Doody in “Grease Live!” source Kevin Estrada/Fox

Fisher, who played Doody in “Grease Live!,” was praised for his rendition of “Those Magic Changes.” Many even called it the stand-out moment from Fox’s production.

Prior to that, he caught the attention of Disney Channel fans after starring in the musical “Teen Beach Movie” and its 2015 sequel. Most recently, the actor portrayed Mark Cohen in the live TV adaptation of “Rent.”

He has a tattoo of Alexander Hamilton on his arm in honor of his Broadway run as part of ‘Hamilton’

Fisher made his Broadway debut at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on November 22, 2016, and called his first performance “a blur.” He played John Laurens and Philip Hamilton (previously portrayed by Anthony Ramos) in the award-winning musical and concluded his run in March 2017.

He won season 25 of ABC’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’

caption Lindsay Arnold and Jordan Fisher are “DWTS” winners. source David Livingston/Getty Images

Fisher and his partner, Lindsay Arnold, were crowned the winners in November 2017. They earned perfect scores for their “Moana”-inspired foxtrot, a high-energy jive, and a sizzling samba throughout the season.

He was adopted by his maternal grandmother and stepgrandfather

caption Jordan Fisher in August 2018. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images

While competing on “DWTS,” Fisher spoke candidly about his adoption and dedicated a performance to his parents.

“My most memorable year was 2005, because it was the year that I was officially adopted,” Fisher said on the show. “I was taken in by my grandmother and grandfather from birth, pretty much. My biological mother had me when she was 16 and struggled with substance abuse. Drugs can make somebody really selfish.”

He added: “She wasn’t fit or ready to be a mom and take care of a kid. My grandparents took me out of that world.”

Fisher added that being adopted “saved my life.”

Fisher is obsessed with gaming and named his labradoodle after a ‘Kingdom Hearts’ character, Kairi

He got Kairi as a puppy in March 2018 and has shared photos and videos of his four-legged friend on social media since then.