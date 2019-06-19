Everything we know about the ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ sequel

caption Noah Centineo and Lana Condor in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” on Netflix. source Masha Weisberg/Awesomeness Films/Netflix

Netflix has wrapped filming on a sequel for its hit YA rom-com “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

The new film will be called “To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You,” based on the second book in the series by author Jenny Han.

The story centers around Lara Jean Covey (played by Lana Condor), Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), and one of Lara Jean’s other former crushes John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher).

Netflix’s hit movie “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” is getting a sequel soon. As revealed by Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, who played Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky, filming has already wrapped on the film.

No premiere date has been announced yet, but we do know about some new stars added to the cast and a general outline of the story thanks to author Jenny Han’s sequel to the original book.

So let’s dive into every revealed so far about the coming “To All the Boys” movie.

The movie will be called ‘To All the Boys 2: PS I Still Love You’

According to a tweet from the “To All the Boys” account, the second movie will follow the book series with the title “PS I Still Love You.”

The first movie made some changes to the book material, so it’s possible the second movie will also deviate from Han’s story lines. But what we do know for certain is that another one of Lara Jean’s old crushes will reenter her life and make things slightly complicated for her relationship with Peter.

John Ambrose McClaren made an appearance at end of the first movie, but the role was recast for ‘PS I Still Love You’

John was the crush Lara Jean met while doing Model UN when she was younger. She wrote him a letter, just like Peter, and it was mailed to him when Kitty sent out all of the secret notes. John showed up at Lara Jean’s door at the very end of “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” with her letter and flowers in hand.

caption Kitty answered the door when John Ambrose came knocking. source Netflix

Jordan Burtchett played John for this very brief scene, but he was recast for the second movie.

Now John Ambrose will be played by Jordan Fisher, a triple threat singer-dancer-actor who has recently been seen on “Rent: Live” and “Dancing With the Stars.”

There are 3 other new characters coming to the ‘To All the Boys’ cinematic universe

In addition to Fisher, actor Ross Butler is joining the cast. Known most recently for his role as Zach Dempsey on Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” Butler will play Peter Kavinsky’s best friend, a fellow high schooler named Trevor Pike.

caption Jordan Fisher (left) and Ross Butler (right) will both be in the new “To All the Boys” movie. source Getty Images

A character named Stormy, straight from Han’s second book, will also reportedly be in the movie played by Holland Taylor (“Legally Blonde,” “Two and a Half Men”). Stormy is an older woman who meets Lara Jean when she gets a job helping out at a nursing home.

Actress Trina Rothschild (“Blockers,” “I Feel Bad”) will also have a small part as Lara Jean’s neighbor.

Fan favorites from ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ will be back

We also know Trezzo Mahoro, who played yet another Lara Jean crush named Lucas James, is returning for “PS I Still Love You.” In the first movie, Lucas told Lara Jean he was gay when he recieved his letter. They remained close friends throughout the dramatic events of the fake-to-real relationship between Lara Jean and Peter.

caption Kitty (played by Anna Cathcart) and Margot (Janel Parrish) with Lara Jean in the first movie. source Masha Weisberg/Awesomeness Films/Netflix

Lara Jean’s whole family – Kitty, Margot, and their dad Dan Covey – will be in the sequel along with her best friends Chris and Josh. The “villain” of the first movie, Peter Kavinsky’s ex-girlfriend Gen, is also returning.

Netflix hasn’t announced a release date yet, but filming has already finished

Rehearsals for “PS I Still Love You” started in mid-March, and by the time Lana Condor and Noah Centineo arrived on the red carpet for the MTV Movie and TV Awards in June, the movie had already wrapped filming.

Now fans have to wait for the movie’s post-production process, and then to hear from Netflix when “To All the Boys 2: PS I Still Love You” will be streaming.