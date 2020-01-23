The newest trailer for ‘To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’ shows fans more of the complicated love triangle that will dominate the sequel

- source
- Netflix
- Netflix released the second trailer for “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” a sequel adapted from Jenny Han’s bestselling novel.
- Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) appear to be in a public relationship, however Lara Jean points out the difficulty of dating someone as popular as Peter.
- The plot thickens when Lara Jean receives a letter from John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher), her middle school crush from Model United Nations, who received an old love note written by Lara Jean that was mailed in the first film.
- The protagonist grapples with guilt for considering John while in a relationship with Peter but fears that she’ll always wonder what could’ve been between her and her former love interest.
- Janel Parrish (Margot), Anna Cathcart (Kitty), and John Corbett (Dr. Covey) reprise their roles in the film as well.
- “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” will be available to stream on Netflix on February 12.
- Watch the full trailer below.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.