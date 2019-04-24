To Emulate A Rewarding & Sharing Culture, ERA Realty Network Gives Out Over S$1 Million In Dividends To Reward Performance & Loyalty

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 April 2019 – ERA Realty Network (ERA) gave out a one-of-a-kind incentive, dubbed the Loyalty Growth Dividends scheme, worth over S$1 million to reward about 100 Division Directors (DD) for their loyalty and performance. This annual initiative was introduced on 3rd August 2017 during its Q3’17 Career Advancement Day Quarterly Conference to recognise its top-performing leaders in ERA and to share the fruits of the company as it strengthens its position as the agency of choice in the real estate agency.





This initiative serves to underline ERA’s focus on investing on human capital — one that is heavily vested on recruitment and retention. Last month, ERA rolled out the new RES Start-Up Grant for new real estate agents during its ERA Open House to help aspiring real estate salespersons offset their joining fees this year. This was after yet another initiative to cover its existing agents’ renewal fees last October, excluding its existing Recruit 1-3-5 recruitment incentive scheme where existing agents get to earn between $100/$300/$500, depending on past income, for every new salesperson they recruited.





“ERA has been leading the real estate industry since 1982, thanks to a strong leadership team deeply rooted in the company’s culture of sharing and rewarding. For such a culture to form, trust has to be built over time where everyone is willing to share their best practices in order for all to improve and achieve breakthroughs, both individually and as a company,” said Mr Jack Chua, Chief Executive Officer of ERA.





“The vision for ERA is to be the agency of choice for every real estate agent. The unique proposition to treat our leaders as our business partners and to reward them for their growth and loyalty fulfils the needs of increasing discerning real estate agents looking to build a meaningful and rewarding relationship with their agency,” said Mr Chua. “We think real estate agents will love our many support and advantages that help to cultivate our agents’ trust and loyalty.”





Other Recruitment and Retention Scheme

Besides the aforementioned, ERA agents have also been at the receiving end of a slew of innovative recruitment and retention programmes including Coordinated Marketing Activities (CMA) fund set aside to encourage its network of agents to market new project launches in 2019, as well as the ongoing recruitment challenge — Race to Fukuoka, Japan where top 5 qualifying recruiters will win return air-tickets, 3D2N accommodation and 2019 ERA Japan Business Conference Ticket in Fukuoka, Japan.





On top of it, ERA also boasts the industry’s only point rewarding system based on agents’ performance, called the ERA Points, where agents can use it to offset the costs of booking training rooms, copier services and ERA merchandise, such as ERA apparel, accessories, stationery, name cards, marketing collaterals and more. Such a holistic loyalty programme allows the company to reward agents’ performance on things that are relevant to help them function better as a real estate agent.





To ensure the proficiency of its agents, ERA also offers cash incentives — dubbed the Superstar Bonus — to its agents who have fulfilled a set of stipulated requirements on training and recruitment.





Other than recruitment and retention incentives and programmes, ERA also frequently organises company-wide Success Seminars for potential real estate agents to explore career opportunities. These seminars are organised on a monthly, and weekly during the month after every CEA exam), basis and such seminars are usually helmed by top ERA leaders to help ERA agents on recruitment.





Agent Recognition and Support

As the largest international real estate network in Asia Pacific, ERA is the only agency in Singapore to give out local and international awards. Its top 600 performing agents and top leaders in Singapore and Asia Pacific region are recognised at its annual Asia Pacific Business Conference, held in Singapore.





Top sales agent (overall) and broker (overall) of the Asia Pacific region will then represent the region to compete at the International Business Conference, held in the United States of America every year, to recognise international top sales agent (overall) and broker (overall) on a global platform.





Apart from the award ceremony, ERA top achievers and top leaders also enjoy free newspaper advertisement recognition on a monthly (for top 100), quarterly (for top 300) and annually (for top 600) basis. This is a great advantage for top performing agents and serves to encourage them to achieve more.





ERA Training & Seminars

Besides rewards and recognition, ERA has also developed a wide array of agent training under its Ultimate Agent Training umbrella to equip its agents. In 2018, more than 60 training programmes have been conducted to prep its agents with relevant skills to excel in real estate. To widen its agents’ knowledge, over 100 seminars and talks have been organised to benefit them. This equates to 736 hours of training hours, or 2 hours per day. ERA agents only need to pay for the Material & Admin Fee, if any, for the company-level trainings and seminars.





In its bid to strengthen its position as the Asia Pacific’ premier real estate training centre for professional excellence, ERA has added a host of new training, seminars and boot camps, helmed by in-house trainers whom are either top achievers and leaders themselves; bringing its total training hours to 1,298 hours of training hours, or 3.5 hours per day; a whopping 76% increase from previous year. In other words, ERA agents can expect an average of 1-2 training to be conducted every week in 2019.





ERA agents who are focused on project marketing are also reaping the rewards from the free consumer seminars, organised by the company, in conjunction with project launches to create awareness and attract home buyers. This is in addition to the many project opportunities that the company is currently providing its agents. In 2018, there are over 100 local and international projects for its agents to leverage on.





The company also organises free market intelligence seminars frequently to empower its agents and public with relevant insights and direction. Such seminars greatly benefits property investors as they are enriched with updated knowledge to help them plan their property investments.





Value-Add Agency Support

As part of ERA’s continued focus on becoming the agency of choice, the company has rolled out innovative tech tools to support its agents work, such as myERA virtual portal, iERA mobile app and ERA SG Projects mobile app. All these are made available to all ERA agents for free. There are also platforms that generate free leads to its agents on a daily basis, such as ERA 24/7 Propwatch — a customer management system — and FindPropertyAgent.sg — an online search portal for public to search for the best ERA agent that matches their requirements.





There are also other schemes available that support ERA agents and their families such as Commission Advance Scheme to support families financially for who just started out; Leader Dependent Scheme to support families financially should anything unfortunate befall an agent; as well as a comprehensive healthcare benefits — Mednefits — to cover all ERA agents and their loved ones.





As part of the agency network, ERA agents get to also enjoy additional incentives from ERA’s corporate partners under the ERA Select programme where there are special perks for agents from digital services, e-commerce, energy, financial, legal, medical, payment processing, tech support, telco partners and more.





About ERA Realty Network

Headquartered in Singapore, ERA Realty Network Pte Ltd (ERA) is a leader in real estate. The company has been setting and redefining industry standards through the pioneering of real estate concepts, technologies, initiatives and services since its inception in 1982. ERA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SGX Mainboard Listed, APAC Realty Limited. The Group has a vast network of offices throughout Asia Pacific with over 17,818 associates from Singapore, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam.





In Singapore, we have over 6,600 associates providing a diverse range of professional services and solutions for: Private and HDB residential resale, residential leasing, project marketing, commercial and industrial, property management, auction, valuation and research. Through Ultimate Training Programme, a series of specially curated training courses developed for ERA teammates, they are able to revolutionise their skills, equip themselves with the latest trends and insights of the property market, and stay ahead of the competition. With close to four decades of experience, extensive network and innovative technological tools, the company has secured innumerable dream homes for its customers in Singapore and around the world.





Recent accolades are testaments to the company’s diligence – ERA was awarded Top Property Agency by Influential Brands; Most Innovative Real Estate Agency by SBR Listed Companies Awards; Favourite Real Estate Agent (Gold) Award by Expat Living Readers’ Choice Awards; and also Marketing Agency Excellence Award at EdgeProp Singapore Excellence Awards in 2018. For more information, visit https://www.era.com.sg.





