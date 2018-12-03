13 of the most delicious things to put on top of your toast, according to chefs

caption Toast can be fancy with these toppings. source Arx0nt/ iStock

We talked to chefs about what they like to put on their toast.

We asked 13 chefs, including Antoni Porowski, to share the best things to top your toast with.

They suggested ranges from simple and doable to fancy and gourmet.

The simplicity of toast makes it an ideal vehicle for culinary creativity. No matter your flavor and ingredient preferences, you can stack your fave foods on some perfectly-browned bread, and the slice’s warmth, the crispy-on-the-outside-soft-on-the-inside texture, and the gentle char from the toaster will take your toppings of choice to the next level of deliciousness.

If you’re getting a bit tired of traditional toast toppings like jam, peanut butter, and every millennial’s favorite pick (avocado, obviously), we’ve got you covered with 13 chef-designed options that expertly straddle the line between “super fancy and gourmet” and “totally doable, even in a simple apartment kitchen.”

Manchego cheese makes an unlikely (but excellent) toast companion for chocolate chips.

caption This cheese and chocolate makes a surprisingly good combination. source iStock

A hard sheep’s-milk cheese native to Spain, Manchego has a mellow flavor with just a hint of tartness. It’s often paired with fruit preserves but if you wanna go in a different direction with your selection of sweets, Chef Jose Mendoza of Pechanga Resort Casino‘s Lobby Bar and Grill in Temecula, California recommends topping your toast with warmed Manchego and chocolate chips.

According to Mendoza, the cheese “tastes a little sweet and is very savory with a buttery texture,” and when it’s slightly melted, the chocolate chips can sink right in and create a luxurious blend of tastes and textures.

If you want to top your toast with some green veggies that aren’t avocados, give broccolini a try.

caption Brocollini is a great green to add to toast. source iStock

Broccoli’s “little brother”- aka broccolini – shares plenty of flavors with its sibling, but presents them in a milder and sweeter way. For Executive Chef Amber Lancaster of Sable Kitchen & Bar in Chicago, broccolini’s subtle, earthy taste plays beautifully off of toasted bread.

“Broccolini is my new favorite toast topping. I was seeking an alternative to avocados and ended up loving the smoky flavor you get after charring the broccolini. I recently added a Calabrian Toast to Sable Kitchen & Bar’s brunch menu that features goat cheese mixed with a little bit of honey and lemon, [topped with] charred broccolini and pine nut salsa. It’s delicious!” Lancaster told INSIDER.

Give yourself a high-low treat by putting cream cheese, a fried egg, and caviar on your toast.

caption Add some caviar for a special breakfast. source iStock

When most of us think of “caviar,” we also think of champagne, oysters, and super-luxe living. However, sturgeon roe doesn’t need a highfalutin’ presentation in order to shine. Just ask executive chef – and “Top Chef” alum – Fabio Viviani of Siena Tavern in Chicago, who likes to spread cream cheese on his toast, slide a soft fried egg on top, and finish it off with a sprinkling of fresh caviar.

The protein of the egg and cream cheese makes the toast a filling breakfast, and the delicate caviar gives your morning repast an upscale twist.

Tahini and honey transforms your toast from “‘basic bread’ to ‘breakfast favorite.'” according to brunch master Jessica Koslow of Sqirl.

caption This is nutty and sweet. source iStock

One of the hottest brunch tables in Los Angeles can be found (or, more accurately, probably can’t be found, as they’re in constant demand) at Sqirl, a breakfast-and-lunch-only cafe whose chic environs and fresh, inventive California cuisine make regular appearances on Instagram feeds.

Chef and owner Jessica Koslow has plenty of well-honed opinions about brunch classics like toast, and her favorite topping is a simple but incredibly flavorful one: tahini and honey. A spread of nutty tahini and a drizzle of local honey on a golden-brown slice of bread … yeah, that’s a hard combination to beat.

Even the most “conventional” toast accouterments become special when you focus on quality.

caption Sometimes a classic is for a reason. source JoeGough/ iStock

Sometimes, when it comes to toast, there’s no need to gild the lily. The classic toppings are classic for a reason, and if you make a particular effort to source the highest-quality ingredients possible, you’ll end up with a dish every bit as satisfying (maybe even more) as an avant-garde foodie take.

At least, that’s the philosophy of chef/owner Greg Vernick of Vernick Food & Drink in Philadelphia. Vernick prefers country-style sourdough as the base of his toast, and his favorite topping combo includes French-style butter, extra virgin olive oil (he especially enjoys his bread brushed with EVOO before toasting it on a grill pan until it has a pleasant level of char), and a sprinkling of Maldon sea salt. Simple, yet perfect.

Cashew cream cheese provides energy-boosting protein, a smooth texture, and a rich flavor ideal for a breakfast toast spread.

caption Cashew cream cheese is a good alternative to a classic. source IanaChyrva/ iStock

Looking for a non-dairy toast condiment that’s easy to dress up, but also tastes fantastic on its own? Follow Root & Bone chef/owner (and “Top Chef” alum) Janine Booth’s advice and make yourself some cashew cream cheese.

“It’s simply made from soaking cashews overnight, blended with nutritional yeast, lemon juice, and seasoning. You can put it on anything and it tastes amazing! … spread it on sprouted grain toast topped with cannellini beans, heirloom tomatoes, red pepper flakes, basil and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. It’s full of nutrition, loaded with plant-based protein, good fats, and slow releasing carbohydrates,” Booth told INSIDER.

Pair your toast with ricotta cheese and Iberian ham.

caption Iberian ham and ricotta will make your toast luxurious. source Vaivirga/ iStock

Hailing from Spain and also popular in Portugal, Iberian ham (or jamón ibérico) counts among the most elite charcuterie items out there. It’s rich, porky, and luxurious … and it’ll definitely class up your simple slices of toasted bread.

Geoffrey Zakarian, chef/partner of Point Royal at the Diplomat Beach Resort and star of “Chopped” and “The Kitchen,” said he prefers “fresh ricotta and some nice Iberian ham sliced very thin with drizzled olive oil and fresh herbs on toast.”

By giving yogurt a savory spin, you’ll create a killer toast condiment.

caption This toast has a spicy twist. source iStock

A common technique in Indian cooking, adding savory spices to yogurt results in a bold and enticing spread with the perfect blend of tang, heat, and flavor complexity.

Nicole Rucker, chef/owner of Fiona in Los Angeles, uses spiced yogurt to build “Dahi Toast – a riff on a traditional Indian home dish. A slice of our country loaf gets toasted in butter, then covered with spiced yogurt and adorned with fried curry leaves and spices.”

Jazz up your avocado toast the Australian way by adding Vegemite.

caption Vegemite is an Australian twist on your avocado toast. source iStock/Evgenia_Eliseeva

Vegemite, an Australian yeast spread made from veggies, is a pretty divisive ingredient outside of its homeland. It has its ardent fans, but also an equal number of detractors. Its strong flavors offer this Down Under toast spread a lot of personality, and if you’re feeling experimental, Vegemite can totally transform even the most basic avocado toast.

When we asked executive chef Brent Hudson of NYC’s Hole in the Wall for his favorite toast toppings, the native Australian answered with “avocado, tomato, and Vegemite. It sounds crazy, I know, but think about it. You have the delicious creamy avocado, the sweet and acidic tomato, and the perfect salty balance of Vegemite.”

Middle Eastern ingredients like labne cheese and za’atar spices really make your toast sing.

caption It’s fresh. source OksanaKiian/ iStock

Inspired by his homeland of Lebanon, executive chef Tarik Fallous of Au Za’atar in NYC likes to spread his toast with labne, a tangy cheese made from yogurt. He then adds za’atar seasoning (an herb blend including spices like sumac, thyme, and oregano), fresh mint, and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. “It’s healthy, fresh, and good for any time of the day,” Fallous raved.

BBQ as a toast topping? Absolutely.

caption Who says you can’t put grilled meat on toast? source iStock/Kuvona

If you’re a homesick Texan, you’re probably eager to learn about different ways to repurpose your home state’s most prized cuisine: barbecue. According to executive chef Jacob Verstegen of LH Rooftop in Chicago, toast makes a wonderful platform for savory smoked beef.

“My favorite thing to put on toast is smoked brisket and tomatoes. In the past, I made a tomato jam and a light mustard sauce and sliced brisket very thinly to layer on the toast. It’s great for breakfast or while drinking,” Verstegen told INSIDER.

A tried-and-true flavor combination, figs and goat cheese play nicely atop a slice of toasted sourdough.

caption This is a classic combination. source Arx0nt/ iStock

Figs and goat cheese is a fundamental pairing and a constant fixture on cheese boards. It’s easy to understand why; the sweetness of the figs and the subtle tang of the goat cheese complement each other beautifully. Chef Ryan Butler of Butler in Brooklyn likes this pairing on toasted sourdough with a sprinkling of thyme and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.

“I like the balance of flavors here. You have acidity in the balsamic, the creaminess of the goat cheese, the sweetness of the figs – and the thyme rounds it out with a kick of fresh herbs. I love food that works on all of your palette. And there’s also a nice contrast between the warm sourdough and cool toppings,” Butler explained.

Old-school cheese fave Boursin gets an update when spread on toasted baguette and accentuated with fresh cherries and pine nuts.

caption Porowski’s classic toast features Boursin. source nobtis/ iStock

For many Americans, their first exposure to “nice” cheese came via Boursin, a soft, herb-infused cows milk cheese from Normandy that’s ubiquitous in grocery stores around the country. Because it’s been in stores since the 1950s, Boursin has an outdated and stodgy reputation, but with a little creativity, it becomes a creative and craveable toast topping.

“Queer Eye” food impresario and Village Den restaurateur Antoni Porowski designed a Boursin flavor combo he calls “A Place Beyond the Pines,” featuring fresh cherries coated in maple syrup, toasted pine nuts, and a healthy spread of Boursin on toasted baguette. “This creamy, sweet & savory recipe is meant to be used to elevate a piece of toast, and it’s one of [my] favorite ways to spruce up a classic!” Porowski told INSIDER.

