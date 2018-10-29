A Toblerone cake with layers of milk chocolate mousse now exists, and it takes chocolate cake to a whole other level

caption Toblerone collaborated with Swedish bakery Almondy to make a decadent dessert. source Almondy

Iconic Swiss chocolatier Toblerone has teamed up with Swedish bakery Almondy to make an almond Toblerone cake.

The cake is almond-based, and topped with mousse, Toblerone chunks, and melted chocolate.

Snack blogger Markie Devo first spotted the dessert at a Netcost Market in Brooklyn.

Devo told INSIDER that he bought it for approximately $9.

It’s not often you see candymakers deciding to make cakes, but Toblerone lovers might have found a holiday cake meant for them that’s now available stateside.

The Swiss chocolatier, known for its iconic nougat and honey-flavored triangular chocolate bar, has collaborated with Swedish bakery Almondy to create an almond Toblerone cake, comprised of an almond base, topped with milk chocolate, chocolate mousse, and a sprinkling of Toblerone chunks drizzled with chocolate.

Snack blogger Markie Devo told INSIDER that he spotted the cake at a Netcost Market in Brooklyn, New York, and said it cost around $9.

He shared his thoughts on the dessert in an Instagram post from October 19.

In the caption, Devo wrote that the almond paste gave the cake “a marzipanish vibe.”

According to Almondy’s website, the Tolberone cake – which consists of approximately six to eight slices – is both vegetarian and gluten free, and sold frozen in stores.

If you want to find the cake yourself, Devo said he found the product at the Netcost on Ocean Avenue and Shore Parkaway in Brooklyn. It’s unclear if all locations of the supermarket carry it at the moment.

Representatives for Toblerone, Almondy, and Netcost Market did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.

