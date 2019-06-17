Today opens the bookbuilding process related to Integral Shipping and Trading SA Notes issuance guaranteed by Integral Petroleum SA

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND – Media OutReach – 17 June 2019 – Today, June 17, 2019, BMI International Europe Limited as Sole Global Coordinator of Integral Shipping and Trading SA (the “Issuer”) Euro-denominated notes (the “Notes”) issuance opens the bookbuilding process for fixed rate bearer Notes guaranteed by Integral Petroleum SA (the “Guarantor”), with a term of three (3) years. The process will continue up to 5:00 p.m. GMT June 21, 2019.

Settlement upon proposed Regulation S only Notes of the Issuer is set on June 28, 2019. The interest rate will be determined at the book closing, FCA / ICMA stabilization applies.





The Issuer and the Guarantor form a Geneva-based group of companies involved in logistics and trading of petrochemicals and other commodities from the Caspian Sea region.

No prospectus has been or will be approved and/or published pursuant to the Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 4 November 2003 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading and amending Directive 2001/34/EC as amended (the “Prospectus Directive”). Neither this announcement nor any other announcement connected therewith may be distributed, passed on or disclosed to any other person in the European Economic Area, save as specifically agreed with BMI International Europe Limited. BMI International Europe Limited has represented and agreed that it will offer the Notes in the European Economic Area only in compliance with the provisions of the Prospectus Directive and all other laws and regulations in the European Economic Area applicable to the offer and the sale of the Notes in the European Economic Area.





NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF U.S. PERSONS OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW