Today Starts Bookbuilding Process Related to R.W. Chelsea Holdings Ltd Notes Issuance

LONDON, UK – Media OutReach – 25 February 2019 – Today, February 25, 2019, BMI International Europe Limited being Sole Global Coordinator of R.W. Chelsea Holdings Ltd (the “Issuer”) Euro-denominated Global notes (the “Global Notes”) issuance starts bookbuilding process for fixed rate bearer Global Notes that will continue up to 5:00 p.m. GMT March 8, 2019.

Settlement upon proposed Regulation S only Global Notes of the Issuer is set on March 8, 2019. Coupon rate will be determined at the book closing, FCA / ICMA stabilization applies.

