The Rams cut Todd Gurley 2 years after giving him a $57 million extension, and it could have huge ramifications on the future of running back contracts the league

caption Todd Gurley’s mega extension was a huge win for NFL running backs when it was signed in 2018, but now it may prove a warning to teams in the future. source Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams have cut Todd Gurley just two years after making him the highest-paid running back in all of football.

Gurley’s contract seemed worth it at the moment, as he was one of the most dominant offensive weapons in the NFL, averaging nearly 2,000 total yards and 20 total touchdowns per season while earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2017 and 2018.

But Gurley’s play quickly unraveled over the past 15 months, beginning with his stunning performance in the 2018 postseason and carrying through 2019.

While Gurley initially set the market for running backs when he signed his extension, it’s now possible that both teams and players approach contracts differently moving forward in the wake of the disastrous lead.

At the time of his record-setting extension, paying Gurley felt like a no-brainer. He had just come off of one of the most dominant seasons the NFL had ever seen from a running back, going off for more than 2,000 total yards and 19 total touchdowns to help the Rams to an 11-5 record and their first division title since 2003.

Through 2018, Gurley’s dominance continued until the postseason, when a mysterious injury saw the star sidelined in the Rams’ most critical moments of the year.

Heading into the 2019 season, many had hoped that Gurley would find his burst again. While he still had a knack for finding the end zone – he finished the year with 12 rushing touchdowns, good for fifth in the league – his production nose-dived, taking 223 carries for just 857 yards on the year, an average of just 3.8 yards per attempt.

On Thursday, the Rams cut ties with Gurley, saving the cash-strapped team roughly $10 million.

It was far from an ideal end to the most expensive running back contract in the NFL, and as Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer noted, it could have huge ramifications across the league in future negotiations.

The Todd Gurley situation is … a) Proof that any elite RB should hold out after Year 3. b) Proof that teams should resist big second deals for RBs. I don't know that there's an argument against these points. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 19, 2020

Running backs are largely seen as the most expendable position in the NFL. Thanks to the rookie scale, running back contracts are cheap through their first seasons in the league, meaning teams can run their backs into the ground at a discount as long as they’re not too far removed from the draft.

The problem as it pertains particularly to running backs is that star players at the position tend to have a shorter peak at the top of the NFL world. By the time they’ve played out their rookie deal and are set for a big payday, it’s possible that teams have already come to the conclusion that they’d be better off moving on to some fresher legs.

As Breer points out, this leads to two inevitabilities: more running backs choosing to hold out for extensions earlier into their rookie deals, and more teams hesitant to pay top dollar at the position.

Over the next few years, we’re likely to see some challenging negotiations play out. With dynamic young backs including Saquon Barkley and Dalvin Cook likely looking for extensions in the near future, teams will be forced to decide between putting up money upfront and hoping that their stars can keep up their production, or letting one of their most productive players and faces of the franchise possibly hold out for extended periods.

It’s also possible things continue to go as they did with Gurley, with teams committing to keeping their guy as long as he’s producing, but building some more creative outs into their contracts to help make releasing running backs easier should they breakdown. There’s still a market for young running backs who are looking to bounce back after a tough year. Gurley showed this when he signed a one-year deal worth $6 million with the Falcons for the coming season.

When Gurley first signed his monster extension, it reset the market for what a top running back could make, and soon helped Ezekiel Elliott to a record-setting deal of his own.

As it turns out, it’s possible the end of Gurley’s deal will cause even greater ramifications for the future of running back contracts in the NFL.

