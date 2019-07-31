A 3-year-old in China was hanging off a balcony. He was saved by people on the ground who held out a blanket to catch his fall

caption The 3-year-old boy lost his grip and fell from the third floor. source CCTV Video News Agency/YouTube

Video from state broadcaster CCTV shows a 3-year-old in China losing his grip and falling from a balcony.

Onlookers rushed to the scene at the apartment building, stretched out a blanket, and caught the boy.

According to CCTV, the boy was taken from the apartment building in the city of Chongqing to the hospital, but he is uninjured.

Those in the crowd who aided with the rescue included residents, security guards, and sanitation workers.

The incident reportedly happened while the child was briefly home alone.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

A harrowing video from state broadcaster CCTV shows the moment a 3-year-old boy in China fell off the balcony of an apartment building in the city of Chongqing on Monday. Fortunately, the toddler was saved when onlookers broke his fall from the sixth floor by holding out a blanket down below.

“I looked up and saw a little child was dangling up there. My first reaction was to find something to catch him. I thought about rushing over there and catch him with my bare hands, but that would not have worked,” Zhu Yanhui, an employee of a local property management company, told CCTV.

Yanhui was among a large crowd that gathered outside the apartment building. In the video, commotion can be heard as the boy loses his grip and falls.

The property manager worked with residents, security guards, and sanitation workers to stretch out the blanket, preparing to catch the 3-year-old if he fell, according to CCTV.

Read more: 4 brothers rescued a 6-year-old Irish girl who was drifting into the ocean on a flamingo float

“I held out the blanket along with others, all the while keeping my eyes on the child. I looked at the blanket wondering whether we could catch him safely,” she said. “My only thought was to keep him safe.”

Zhou Xiaobo, who also works for the company, was involved in the rescue, too. He recounted the moment to CCTV.

“I was there at the moment and helped hold out the blanket. Ten seconds later, the boy fell. It all happened so fast,” he said.

According to CCTV, the incident happened while the boy was home alone. At the time, his grandmother was grocery shopping. The outlet reports that the boy didn’t sustain any injuries but was taken to the hospital by a neighbor.