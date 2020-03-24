‘Misogynist as hell’: Todrick Hall is facing backlash from Taylor Swift fans after he attacked Kim Kardashian online

Todrick Hall, a performer, singer, former YouTuber, and one of Taylor Swift’s friends and frequent collaborators, has been posting non-stop to Twitter and his Instagram Story about Kim Kardashian.

Hall has been defending Swift after new footage surfaced this week from the call between the pop star and Kanye West that ignited their early 2016 feud – and has now drawn responses from both women.

But Hall’s criticisms of Kardashian have been called misogynist and sexist by fans, and now people on both sides of the Kardashian-Swift aise are calling him out for “slut-shaming” and unnecessary body-shaming.

Newly leaked extended footage from the phone conversation between Taylor Swift and Kanye West that led to the blow-up celebrity feud of 2016 has brought Swift, Kim Kardashian, and now entertainer Todrick Hall all back into the fray.

Once the full conversation surfaced on Twitter, Hall – a stage performer, singer, former YouTuber, and frequent collaborator of Swift’s, most recently on the “You Need to Calm Down” music video – began tweeting his support.

“My heart breaks listening to that phone call, the fact that she even picked up the phone and wasted her valuable time to listen to that nincompoop speak is just a testament to how great a human she is,” Hall tweeted about his friend, adding the hashtag “#KanyeWestIsOverParty.”

He tweeted nine times about the new phone call footage, including a call for Kardashian, who initially posted clips from the conversation (which was seemingly recorded without Swift’s knowledge) on her Snapchat story in February 2016, and West to be canceled for their “manipulative and calculated and awkward” role in the feud.

Hall’s latest comments about Kardashian have resulted in backlash for the entertainer, who used sexist language in his criticisms.

After Swift and Kardashian both publicly responded to the new footage, Hall went on a since-deleted Instagram Story rampage, posting eight separate Stories with his commentary on Kardashian. After the stories started to receive blowback, Hall deleted them, posting “Sorry for my venting today but plz don’t f— with my friends.”

However, Hall’s comments about Kardashian’s infamous sex tape – which she initially attempted to legally to stop the release of – along with comments about female bodies (like calling her a “queef”) have resulted in both Swift fans and Swift haters, along with ambivalent observers, calling him out for perceived misogyny.

“After your Ray J video and publicly documenting every crevice of your v*gina…I HIGHLY doubt that you’re embarrassed NOW to respond to this,” Hall wrote. “Just apologize, you self absorbed entitled, stubborn little queef.”

Screenshots of Hall’s story circulated on Twitter, where some Swift fans celebrated his drag, but others pointed out that he didn’t need to “slut-shame” Kardashian for her sex tape or make comments about her body.

“This is misogynist as h—… how are you going to defend one woman by tearing down another woman for a sex tape that was leaked without her consent and by slut shaming her?” read one tweet in a thread criticizing Hall’s response, including a later slide of his Instagram Story that also shamed Kardashian for surgical procedures.

“Todrick hall [sic] seems to think shaming a woman over a sex tape that was leaked w/o consent is ok,” read another tweet from an observer who “officially started to care” about the reignited feud following Hall’s comments. “Then continued to make comments about her appearance and ppl are celebrating this as a mic drop wtf is wrong w/u [sic]”

Other tweets pointed out the existing allegations against Hall, who has been accused by multiple people who told Insider he did not pay them the agreed amount for services rendered. Hall has also been accused of sexual harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, failure to pay overtime, failure to pay minimum wage, and breach of contract by a former assistant.

One tweet pointed out what the user perceived as misplaced priorities.