The hardest mode in ‘Resident Evil 2’ is a ridiculous survival mission starring a talking block of tofu with a knife

caption The Tofu Survivor is the hardest game mode in “Resident Evil 2.” source “Resident Evil 2″/Capcom

“Resident Evil 2” is the latest game in the survival horror franchise and the first-must play game of 2019.

The 4th Survivor and the Tofu Survivor are extra game modes unlocked after clearing the “Resident Evil 2” story and 2nd Run campaigns. Both modes force the player to escape, with limited resources, from an underground lab filled with zombies and other monsters.

The Tofu Survivor is a talking block of tofu equipped with knives to defend itself. Zombies will bite off chunks of Tofu's body as he takes damage.

Despite the challenge, skilled “Resident Evil 2” players have figured out how to clear the modes in less than 10 minutes.

Capcom’s impressive remake of “Resident Evil 2” has been out for less than a week, but players are already pushing the survival horror game to its limits.

Beating the main story and 2nd Run campaigns in “Resident Evil 2” will unlock two challenge modes: the 4th Survivor and the Tofu Survivor. Both modes were unlockable in the original “Resident Evil 2” released in 1998, and the setup remains the same in the remake:

The 4th survivor is Hunk, a mercenary working for the evil Umbrella corporation. Hunk is tasked with retrieving a sample of the G-Virus that helped create the game’s many zombies and monsters, and must escape from an underground facility.

Unlike story mode, players will not find any extra items while they play 4th Survivor; Hunk starts with a full set of weapons and first aid supplies and needs to make them last.

If that doesn’t sound like enough of a challenge, the Tofu Survivor makes things even harder. Hunk is replaced by a block of tofu wearing a beret, and as Tofu takes damage, zombies will bite away chunks of its spongy body. To make things worse, Tofu is only equipped with knives. That means players can only defend themselves when enemies are already too close for comfort.

The 4th Survivor and the Tofu Survivor use the same starting points and enemies, but Tofu’s lack of weapons makes things significantly harder. Still, the best “Resident Evil 2” players have figured out how to weave past the waves of monsters and complete the challenge modes with no damage. Some of the fastest Tofu and 4th Survivor runs so far have been completed in less than 10 minutes.

Take a look:

The focus of “Resident Evil 2” will always been the story campaigns, but these extra modes offer a short, fun break from the cautious horror of the main game.

“Resident Evil 2” is out now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.