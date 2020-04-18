‘This is really a true love letter to all of you’: Lady Gaga shared an emotional Instagram Live message ahead of the ‘Together At Home’ virtual concert

caption Screenshots from Lady Gaga’s Instagram Live message. source Lady Gaga/Instagram

Lady Gaga shared an Instagram Story video on Saturday in honor of “One World: Together At Home” concert, a live-streamed, charity musical event with a lineup she curated.

Musical acts and appearances include Billie Eilish, Elton John, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Stevie Wonder, among several other music legends.

The televised portion of the concert will be televised Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, and the digital livestream started at 2 p.m. ET.

The event, in partnership with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, is raising money for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

“One World: Together At Home” is a star-studded charity event with a lineup curated by Lady Gaga.

The concert, which is raising money for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and is supported by the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, will be broadcast on Saturday starting at 8 p.m. ET, and also has a digital livestream with pre-show acts that’s been available on Global Citizen’s social media accounts since 2 p.m. ET.

⭕️We’re LIVE! Tune in to One World: #TogetherAtHome for performances from some of the world’s biggest artists, stories from frontline workers, and insights from health experts. It's all in support of the @WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Watch now: https://t.co/Yu68OWPvHG — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 18, 2020

Ahead of the live broadcast, Lady Gaga opened up to her fans and followers in a live Instagram video.

“I’m so grateful for the healthcare workers, the medical workers, all the grocery store workers and delivery people, the postal workers, all the other nonprofits that are working so hard,” Lady Gaga said through tears in the video.

.@LadyGaga gets emotional talking about One World: #TogetherAtHome event which she helped organize: “Since I was a little girl I always wanted to make people happy and I didn’t know why, but I think I know today.” pic.twitter.com/1iiWlGZnQp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 18, 2020

“I just want you to know that this is really a true love letter to all of you all over the world, and I hope a reminder of the kindness that’s occurring right now. You’re all so special, and the world is a special place, and we’re all together at home, and we’re one world,” she continued.

“I hope that you feel a big hug from the whole world today because what’s really beautiful about this show is that you’re all hugging each other, and it’s something that everyone always wanted it to be,” the artist said.

Lady Gaga ended the video, saying: “I don’t know how to say this any other way but ever since I was a little girl, I always wanted to make people happy, and I didn’t know why, but I think I know today.”

caption Lady Gaga, whose full name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The musician spoke about the charity event at a Friday press call hosted by the WHO, calling the concert a “love letter to our doctors” and all essential workers.

“During this time, we have seen the coming together of a singular, kind, global community,” Gaga said. “I’m Lady Gaga. I’m an Italian-American patriot, but I’m also a global citizen.”

Stars set to perform include John Legend, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez and Stevie Wonder. The full lineup is available on Global Citizen’s website.

The concert is available starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, iHeartMedia, and Bell Media networks. It will also be live-streamed on Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, beIN Media Group, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube.